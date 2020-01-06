OKANOGAN – Rae Jean Kelley will lead the Okanogan School Board during the coming year as board chairwoman.
Annual elections were conducted during the board’s Dec. 23 meeting and newly elected board members were sworn in. Continuing on the board are Amanda Timm, Tony Hawley and Kevin Oyler. New to the board is Teresa Budravage.
Timm will be vice chairwoman and Hawley will be Washington Interscholastic Activities Association representative.
In other business, the board:
-Had a public hearing on impact aid and Title VI funds received by the district. Superintendent Ashley Goetz said there were 203 Native American students in the district during the 2018-19 school year. Of them, 83 lived on the Colville Indian Reservation.
Okanogan School District will receive an estimated $49,089 during the 2019-20 school year in impact aid and Title VI funds, which are intended to assist Native American students meet state standards and compensate for lost local revenue because of tax-exempt federal property.
The district employs a full time Native American director who works with students and families to ensure needs are being met.
-Hired Kris Clark as Virginia Grainger spelling bee coordinator, Alicia O’Dell as Virginia Grainger Math is Cool coach, Patty Caryl and Amy Sullivan as after school instructional teachers; Kari Gillespie and Katie Beery as highly capable program teachers; Sarah Anderson as assistant high school winter cheer coach, Joseph Mintzer as high school assistant wrestling coach, Richard Moses as high school boys’ C-team basketball coach and Cassandra Lange as custodian.
-Accepted the resignation of Susan Brown, Virginia Grainger Elementary librarian, effective June 11, 2020.
-Accepted leaves of absence for Brittany Peterson, para-educator at Virginia Grainger, and Scott Lees, custodian.
-Approved 5000 series policies and procedures.
-Had an executive (closed-door) session to discuss the lease or purchase of real estate. No action was taken.
