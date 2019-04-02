KETTLE FALLS — A previously fired Tonasket police chief has been hired to fill a temporary position in Kettle Falls Police Department.
Police Chief Chris Courchene confirmed Monday that he had hired Darin Odegaard to work part-time while new recruit Sean Kelly completes the academy.
“He’s a temporary, part-time employee until we get the new guy out of the academy,” Courchene said, noting city officials expect Kelly to graduate sometime in July.
Odegaard has had a storied several years in law enforcement in the region.
Courchene said he is looking into the issues surrounding Odegaard, but noted the city needs an officer while the recruit is in the law enforcement academy.
“There are some things that were recently brought to my attention by the prosecutor, and I’m looking into them,” Courchene said, declining to comment further.
Ferry County Prosecuting Attorney Kathryn Burke listed him as an impeachable (Brady letters) officer in 2015 for allegedly offering misleading statements and being untruthful in his role in the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office.
And more recently while serving as the Tonasket police chief, he was hired, fired, rehired and fired again before the city opted to disband the department. At the time of Odegaard’s reinstatement, Brown said, “I think he’s good. I think he’s been handed a block of worms. I’m proud of him...trying to do the right thing.” When asked on a scale of one to ten how he would rate Odegaard as an officer of the law, Brown previously responded, “I’m not gonna put a number on him.”
The on-again, off-again chief was released permanently before the Tonasket Police Department was disbanded December 28 with the termination of the last officer on staff, Jose Perez. Earlier in the year, Mayor Dennis Brown had allegedly instructed the officer to use the name “Joseph” because “Jose” was “too Hispanic,” according to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
Brown fired Odegaard Dec. 17 and then reversed the decision within the hour, reinstating him with a notice of discipline. Brown later reversed the decision again, however, and dismissed him from service all together.
When asked if he was glad to have him helping out on the force, Courchene’s response was monosyllabic:
“Sure,” he said.
Kettle Falls Mayor John Ridlington said he’s glad to have Odegaard on the force.
“Every body comes with a little baggage, but he’s fully qualified and available,” Ridlington said. “That’s nearly impossible to find. He’s qualified to do the job, and he’ll be serving temporarily.
“We’re glad to have him on board to take the pressure off us at this time.”
— Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle reporter Katie Teachout contributed to this report.
