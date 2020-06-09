OKANOGAN – Jon Kiernan has been hired as the city’s new public safety director and fire chief.
He succeeds Jerod Gavin as chief. The public safety portion of his job is a new position.
Gavin resigned in October 2019 after the death of Assistant Chief Christian Johnson, who was severely burned in a Sept. 1 fire and died Oct. 2.
Kiernan said he is honored to serve in the position.
“I was born and raised in Illinois and after serving in the U.S. Army, I settled in Enid, Okla., with my family. My wife, Ashley, and I have been married 28 years and we have five amazing sons and three wonderful daughters-in-law.”
He has 20 years of experience in the fire service.
“I look forward to being part of the proud heritage of the Okanogan Volunteer (Fire) Department and serving the citizens of this beautiful community,” he said. “I look forward to meeting you all and if I can be of any service, please let me know.”
He also serves as co-chief of Fire District No. 3, which covers rural Okanogan, Omak and Malott.
