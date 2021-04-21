PATEROS – Registration is underway for the Pateros School District transitional kindergarten and kindergarten programs for the 2021-22 school year.
Registration packets can be picked up in the school office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Packets will be mailed to those who call the school to request one.
To enroll in transitional kindergarten, a child must be 4 years old by Aug. 31. Kindergarten enrollment is for youngsters age 5 by Aug. 31.
More information is available at 509-923-2343 or dslater@pateros.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.