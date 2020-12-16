OMAK – Jeff Koplin, Omak’s police chief since 2016, is leaving the position Dec. 31.
He said he wants to spend time with his wife, Lesli, and two daughters, ages 16 and 11.
Omak City Council members were notified Dec. 7 of his decision by Mayor Cindy Gagne, who said she’d learned of it that morning. Council members and staff expressed both support and surprise.
“It was a surprise to us, and I wish him well,” said City Administrator Todd McDaniel. “We are currently working on getting an interim replacement. Once that is completed we will get out to ad to fill the position. I would like to have the police chief position filled no later than April 1.”
The chief is appointed by the mayor.
In an interview, Koplin, 43, said his decision is “a really good thing for me and my family,” adding that he loves everyone with the city – from the staff to the officers and residents – but that family takes priority.
“It’s been a good run,” he said of his 21-year law enforcement career.
In a Facebook post last week, he said his wife and daughters “sat me down about two weeks ago and told me that they did not want me to do this anymore. I listened.”
He said he’s not sure what he will do, but that there are other opportunities to pursue.
“I will keep working to help you,” he wrote. “But for now, I need to focus on my wife and children. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. I will never forget.”
Koplin, in the interview, said 2020 has been “a really rough year” for his family, and especially his daughters as schools were closed in March because of COVID-19.
Although police nationwide have been under pressure because of the Black Lives Matter movement, Koplin said he’s not dwelling on that and it didn’t figure into his decision in a significant way.
“I’ve had an awesome career,” he said. “Law enforcement is very stressful in general.”
When he took office, he said he wanted to see more community-oriented policing.
He’s worked with the Okanogan County Community Coalition, established a drug take-back program, spoken at career days at Omak High School, assisted and advised high school and college students on law enforcement projects, worked with business owners and community groups about security issues and crime prevention, and worked on problems with downtown vagrants.
Koplin, who grew up in rural Okanogan and is a 1996 Okanogan graduate, attended Walla Walla Community College and Wenatchee Valley College at Omak, taking associate degree courses and a farrier course. He was self employed as a certified farrier for three years in Okanogan.
He worked as an animal control officer, patrol officer and acting sergeant in Stephenville, Texas, before joining the Omak department in 2004 as a patrol officer.
He was promoted to detective in late 2008, with his first assignment being the cold case homicide of Sandy Bauer.
Bauer was found dead in her Omak apartment in 1996.
His investigation led to Kelly Small, who was convicted of murder and several other crimes. He also was convicted in an unsolved rape of an elderly Omak woman.
Bauer “was the first case I was assigned” after becoming a detective. “It was a whirlwind first few years.”
He said he especially enjoys working on burglary cases.
Koplin became a sergeant in 2013 and, when Larry Schreckengast retired, was promoted to chief.
Besides spending time with his family, Koplin said he’d like to pursue his hobbies of painting – he specializes in Western landscapes – plus camping and possibly roping. He said he met his wife, a barrel racer, through rodeo when they both were 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.