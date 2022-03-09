CONCONULLY—Kozy Kabins & RV Park, 111 E. Broadway St., has a new owner, Angie Eberhart.
The transition was official Oct. 1, 2021.
Kozy Kabins features seven cabins and 14 RV sites with full hook-ups. Kozy Kabins is pet friendly and open for monthly winter stays with electricity only. The cabins have a refrigerator, oven, table and chairs, and full and twin beds.
RV sites are open year-round, with full hook-ups from April to November, and electricity only from November to April.
Eberhart said she will offer a special RV site campground rate for the winter season; campers need to arrive before it snows.
“In 2008, I visited Conconully for the first time,” Eberhart said. “I fell in love with this town. In 2018, I purchased land and looked for a business to own and operate. I found Kozy Kabins & RV Park.”
Eberhart said she has one- and five-year plans for renovations.
The previous owner, Nancy Gill, wanted to retire by the time she turned 70, which she did in October 2021, Eberhart said.
Eberhart said she has special discount rates for military veterans, first responders and senior citizens.
She said she would love to have special events at the campground for weddings, vendors, and so on, and would offer a special discount for groups of 10 or more or for rental of the whole park.
Days and hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
More information is at Kozy Kabins on Facebook or 509-826-6780 or 503-309-4543.
