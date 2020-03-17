OLYMPIA - State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has asked the state Fish and Wildlife Commission to take action to help decrease the number of human-cougar conflicts in his northeast Washington district.
“The number of human-cougar interactions is skyrocketing around the state, and especially in northeast Washington,” said Kretz. “Threats to public safety, livestock and pets is pretty much at an all-time high. It’s time for a change in hunting rules – increased bag limits or year-round seasons – anything to help put a dent in what we’re seeing right now.”
Kretz, who has sponsored several cougar bills over the last decade, said he has tried to find a workable solution through the legislative process in Olympia. However, he said his proposals continue to be met with bias and skepticism from many Puget Sound lawmakers.
“I really don't think the situation in Olympia is going to change until certain legislators have some skin in the game,” said Kretz. “Or, God forbid, one of their constituents or a child is attacked and killed. That’s the reality of it right now. I’m hoping the commission will be more understanding and receptive.”
Kretz has had livestock attacked by cougars in the past.
According to statistics given to Kretz by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the number of cougars killed by the state because of conflict or safety concerns has quadrupled in the past five years.
In 2015, 26 cougars were removed by department officers. That rose to 27 in 2016, 32 in 2017, 80 in 2018 and 105 last year.
While Kretz said he is grateful that department officers have responded to the uptick in cougar threats to the general public, he is concerned the public is now paying for something that hunters used to do for free - and even paid the state to do via hunting licenses and fees.
“I'm open to anything at this point,” said Kretz. “I'll work with anyone, anytime, anywhere if they think they have an idea that can work in today’s political realities. I’d love to bring back hound hunting. That would fix the problem in three to five years as cougars once again learned to fear dogs instead of hearing that bark as an easy meal.
“In the meantime, perhaps we look at expanded seasons, increased bag limits,or the pilot program being done by the Kalispell Tribe where they use hounds to run and tree the cougars to instill fear in them once again.”
He said he fears someone will be injured or killed if nothing changes.
“In fact, the last time we had cougar problems like this, three children in my district were horrifically attacked, with one suffering permanent brain damage,” he said. “Unless we’re prepared to accept another episode like that – and I’m not – something has to be done. I'm hopeful the commission will recognize this and take action.”
Kretz sent his letter to the commission Friday. The commission was scheduled to meet that day in Kennewick to discuss, in part, potential changes to cougar hunting regulations in Washington state.
