OLYMPIA – The 7th District’s two representatives were elected to senior leadership positions in the Republican caucus during an online meeting last week.
Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, was named deputy leader, a position he has held for the past 14 years.
The deputy leader helps serve as a spokesman for the caucus, monitors legislation through the committee process, meets with committee ranking members, helps set the caucus priorities and agenda, and meets with the governor, stakeholders and other high-ranking government officials in support of the Republican caucus agenda.
Amidst rumors of a remote or hybrid 2021 session because of COVID-19 concerns, Kretz reiterated his desire to be in Olympia representing his constituents.
Kretz said that while he’s likely in a high-risk category for the virus, “I know what I signed up for and it entails me being in Olympia every day during the 2021 session fighting for my constituents and working to solve the significant financial and economic problems facing our state.”
He said Internet access at his home near Wauconda “is fickle at best. The logistics of trying to sponsor bills, go through parliamentary procedures, give floor speeches, offer up amendments, meet with legislators, government officials, stakeholders and constituents – all the things we do during session – shouldn’t be left to the whims of spotty Internet access.”
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, was elected floor leader for the second consecutive term.
The floor leader is responsible for developing strategy and leading floor debate on legislation, initiating and responding to parliamentary actions, meeting with House and Senate leaders to coordinate strategy, and overseeing the caucus agenda and messaging development. She will serve as one of the primary spokeswoman for the caucus on a wide array of issues.
“The experiences I’ve had as a law enforcement officer, an elected school board member, a rancher and mother will assist me as I fight for my legislative colleagues, just as I fight every day for my constituents and our communities,” she said.
Maycumber also expressed the need for an immediate special session to assist small business owners on the brink of closure, and address the state budget deficit and the impending economic crisis.
The 2021 legislative session will begin Jan. 11 and is scheduled to run 105 consecutive days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.