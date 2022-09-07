Ladies Musical Club offers free classical music show Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMAK — The 2022 Frances Walton Competition Tour is set to perform a free classical music show at the Omak Performing Arts Center, 20 South Cedar Street, next Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.This program is presented by the Ladies Musical Club of Seattle. The music show will feature Jichen Zhang, saxophone, Caitlin Kelley, violin, and Meng Liu, piano.The music program includes:“Fire and Blood” from Volcano by Michael Daugherty.“Sonata for Violin and Piano” by Claude Debussy.“It Ain’t Necessarily So” by George Gershwin.“Seranade V. Socrates: Alcibiades” by Leonard Bernstein. More from this section Low Testosterone Levels Tied to More Severe COVID in Men Aces F A'ja Wilson wins second WNBA MVP award New omicron COVID-19 booster shots available in Washington state “Beauty and the Beast” by Alan Menken and Yukiko Nishimura.“Be Our Guest” by Alan Menken and Yukiko Nishimura-“Cyber Bird Concerto” by Takashi Yoshimatsu.The Frances Walton Competition winner tour schedule is to be announced at a later date.Additionally, performances will be held at North Omak Elementary School at 1 p.m. and Omak High School at 2:10 p.m., also on Sept. 14.Performances will be held at Oroville High School at 8:15 a.m., Tonasket Elementary School at 10 a.m., East Omak Elementary School at 1 p.m., and Okanogan High School at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 15.For more information, call 509-429-0335. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME FULL-TIME REGISTERED NURSE MANAGING EDITOR JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER MAINTENANCE WORKER - FERRY COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT CERTIFIED SPANISH COURT INTERPRETER CODE ENFORCEMENT/ANIMAL CONTROL LEGAL PROCESS ASSISTANT I FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME VEHICLE LICENSING CLERK Latest News Detective retires after 26.5 years Pet stylist comes to Omak Ladies Musical Club offers free classical music show Trains, planes, and trails - News briefs for the week of Sept. 7 OWC hosts annual memorial shooting match Students learn skills through school gardens Continuing medical education requirements reture Multiple new superintendents join the region Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoy R. Spillman IILightning strikes start fires for second weekOmak man arrested in multi-agency operationSteven M. HessDouglas PUD OKs electricity educationDetective retires after 26.5 yearsSpokane Valley to be briefed on multi-million opioid settlement statusBrian Lee WesterdahlAppeals court affirms judgment in local caseNew CEO picked for Mid-Valley Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.