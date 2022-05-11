OMAK – Omak School District’s Joe LaGrou has been named state athletic director of the year.
The award was presented during the recent annual Washington Interscholastic Activities Association meeting.
“This is a very prestigious award, and we would like to thank him for all his hard work and dedication to the Omak School District,” said a district announcement made during the April 26 school board meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a contact with Wenatchee Valley College for career and technical education dual credits.
-Approved an agreement with Western Governors University for student teaching.
-Renewed the district’s membership in WIAA.
-Hired Catherine Morgan, teacher, East Omak Elementary; Lori Pendergraft, teacher, East; Andrew Wolf, teacher, East; Sandi Hastin, teacher, East; Heather Cochrane, teacher, middle school; Shirlee Ramos, teacher, North Omak Elementary; Lisa Roylance, teacher, Highlands High School; Malcolm Townsend, teacher, Highlands, High School.
-Accepted resignations from Susan Dostie, teacher, Washington Virtual Academy; Maia Gurol, teacher, middle school; Michael Huckins, teacher, high school.
-Approved a transfer for Amber Lobe, para-educator, middle school.
-Accepted resignations from Maria Neff, para-educator, North; Halaina Clymer, para-educator, North; Katie Seyler, para-educator, high school.
-Hired Lindsey Hughes, high school head volleyball coach; LaCoda Miller, high school cheer adviser.
-Accepted the resignation of Maddie Timm, assistant track coach and assistant volleyball coach.
-Learned the SchoolStore.com fundraiser brought in more than $10,000, which went directly to teachers to purchase classroom supplies.
-Learned the middle school will run two sessions at Camp Disautel for sixth-graders. The camp was suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
The school recently had a student dance; Principal Ryan Christoph noted that most of the students had never participated in a school dance because of COVID restrictions the past two years.
-Approved several policy and procedure updates dealing with field trips, excursions and outdoor education; students experiencing homelessness, and restraint, isolation and other uses of reasonable force.
-Viewed a PowerPoint presentation on proposed English language arts curriculum. Information in on the district website and materials are in the board room for staff and community review.
-Had first readings of proposed policy and procedure updates dealing with special education and related services, accommodating students with seizure disorders or epilepsy, and bid or proposal requirements.
-Recognized appreciation days for principals, teachers, volunteers, lunch heroes and nurses.
-Learned a vocational job fair is planned next fall in Brewster for seniors.
