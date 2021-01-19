OLYMPIA – Rate increases have been approved for the Lady of the Lake and Lady Express ferries operating on Lake Chelan.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the Lake Chelan Boat Co. Inc. rates, which went into effect Jan. 8.
The company is implementing a rate increase of 8.5 percent to address decreased ridership and restrictions on the number of passengers allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers will see an increase of 25 cents to $2 per one-way trip, depending on the destination and season.
The increase will allow the company to increase its annual revenues by about $118,500, said the commission.
Fare options will be simplified and schedules revised, the commission said. Another vessel will be added to do scheduled runs.
The commission received one comment opposed to the rate increase.
Lake Chelan Boat Co., which last updated its rates in January 2020, operates commercial passenger ferry services from Chelan to Stehekin with intermediate stops along the way. The company provides basic, year-round passenger transportation where residents have limited transportation alternatives, said the commission.
It serves around 55,000 passengers annually.
