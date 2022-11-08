OLYMPIA — The state department of Fish and Wildlife is inviting public comment for a series of land acquisitions to help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the outdoors.
In total, about 12,500 acres across 15 acquisitions in Asotin, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Mason, Okanogan, Snohomish, and Yakima counties are being considered.
"Public input is at the core of how we make decisions about acquiring new public land in line with our goals for conservation and outdoor recreation," said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager. "We take our obligation to fully consider the perspectives related to potential new land management obligations seriously, and your input is a key element."
The two properties under consideration in Okanogan County include the Blue Lake Oroville area and the Texas Creek Inholding area.
Blue Lake Oroville is around 479 acres near Blue Lake, about 2.5 miles away from Oroville. The property lies adjacent to an existing Fish and Wildlife water access area along with property owned by the Department of Natural Resources.
The property will conserve shrubsteppe, riparian, and ponderosa pine habitat containing many species such as mule deer, shrubsteppe obligates, and gray wolf,” the acquisition report said. “Recreation in this area would include hunting, fishing, water sports, and wildlife viewing.”
Texas Creek Inholding is a 3.4-acre parcel in the Texas Creek Unit of the Methow Wildlife area. Acquisition of the property would improve management efficiency of existing Fish and Wildlife managed lands, the department said.
“This property conserves riparian, woodland, and shrubland habitat, and includes species such as spring chinook and steelhead,” the report said. “Recreation on this property includes fishing and wildlife viewing.”
Comments will be accepted until Nov. 21 via email at lands@dfw.wa.gov. Written comments can also be mailed to the Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at PO Box 43200 in Olympia, 98504.
Following public review and final approval by the department’s director, the department will begin pursuing grant funding, a process that can take several years, to move forward with the proposed acquisitions.
