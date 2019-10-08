OLYMPIA – Two projects in Okanogan County have received a combined $839,000-plus in the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.
The money is part of $5.2 million in grants to 12 projects that conserve working farms and forests around the state.
“These grants help ensure our farms and forests, often at risk of being developed, are still available for growing timber and still available for growing crops and raising livestock,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
“In a lot of ways, these projects and the lands they’re on sustain all of us, including the families who have, in many situations, managed the lands for generations,” she said. “These working farms and forests provide family income, commodities and open space, and help keep Washington green and growing.”
The board also received word of funding from federal grants for projects that develop and improve recreational opportunities for boaters and recreationists. The federal grants total more than $3.9 million for nine projects.
Combined, the 21 projects are in 11 of the state’s 39 counties.
Okanogan County projects will receive a combined $839,593.
They include:
-Methow Conservancy, $290,150 for conserving farmland near Mazama.
The conservancy will use the money to conserve 88.3 acres of irrigated, agricultural land with high-quality soils. The land proposed for protection has been owned by the same family for almost 70 years and is part of the family's larger cattle operation.
According to the proposal, the easement will extinguish 16 development rights on the land and, in doing so, will protect permanently an important piece of agricultural land and its associated water right, and protect signature scenic views from the adjacent Highway 20, a state scenic byway.
Methow Conservancy will contribute $393,350 in a federal grant and donations of cash and land.
-Okanogan Land Trust, $549,443 to protect a farm and cattle ranch near Tonasket.
The money will go to buy a permanent conservation easement on 842 acres of productive farmland and rangeland that support a cattle ranch northeast of Tonasket. The project also will protect prime and unique soils and grasslands of special environmental significance.
According to the proposal, the land abuts state, federal and tribal lands. The grant will allow the Olma family to protect and solidify its successful and growing ranching operation permanently, and help prepare to transition the farm to the next generation.
Because the land is near Tonasket, it is a prime target for a large housing development and likely would be subdivided, according to the proposal.
Okanogan Land Trust will contribute $549,443 in donations of cash and property interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.