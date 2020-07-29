WASHINGTON, D.C. – Permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund was approved last week by the U.S. House of Representatives and now moves to the president’s desk.
The bipartisan conservation legislation allows investment of billions of dollars to address the maintenance backlog on public lands throughout Washington state and around the country, said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who championed the bill.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, said the measure will increase federal land grabs and hurt rural communities. He voted against the bill.
“Our national park maintenance backlog is atrocious,” said Cantwell. “Investment in maintenance helps keep our parks open and allows them to serve more visitors.”
She said Olympic and Rainier national parks and other National Park Service holdings such as Lake Roosevelt and Fort Vancouver will get long-overdue repairs addressed.
“We’re also fixing decades of underinvestment in public lands by permanently fixing funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which will give Americans two to three times more dollars invested in parks and open space at no cost to the taxpayer,” she said.
Funding will come from offshore oil and gas royalties.
Since its creation by U.S. Sen. Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson, D-Wash., in 1965, the fund has supported more than 42,000 projects in communities throughout the country, including investing more than $725 million in more than 700 projects throughout Washington state, Cantwell said.
The measure also will provide funding for Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education projects.
The fund’s authorization expired in 2015 for the first time in its then-50-year history.
Newhouse said addressing decades of deferred maintenance is long overdue and the legislation has merits, but he doesn’t believe it addresses the difficult questions that must be answered to provide the solutions necessary to aid public lands and rural communities.
He complained about a lack of committee hearings, bill markups and amendments for the bill. He and others said they thought is should include permanent reauthorization of the secure rural schools and payment in lieu of taxes programs, and a requirement for a state to give approval before the federal government could acquire land in that state.
Newhouse also wanted to include an amendment concerning aging water supply infrastructure across the West.
Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure also is a concern, he said.
