OKANOGAN – A new law, with roots in Okanogan County, allows state benefits to be paid to a parent of a minor child who was the victim of a crime.
Second Substitute Senate Bill 6181, which went into effect June 11, came about when the mother of two girls, who allegedly were molested by their father in Okanogan County, sought help through the Crime Victims’ Compensation Program and discovered benefits did not extend to parents of minor crime victims.
The mother, Kasandra Turner of Spokane, contacted Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, for help.
“Life has been rough” since her teen-age daughters alleged a year ago that they’d been sexually assaulted by their father while on a visit with him in Okanogan County. “It’s an ongoing issue. There’s been no justice for my daughters.”
Turner said she has used up vacation time and sick leave because she’s missed work to take her daughters to medical appointments, counseling and court appearances. She sought benefits through the compensation program, but discovered it didn’t cover parents of minor crime victims.
Padden took up the cause in the 2020 legislative session; his bill passed the House and State unanimously and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it.
“I am glad that the governor agreed with me and my colleagues that we have a duty to provide parents with some relief when their lives and the lives of their children are thrown into upheaval by a criminal,” said Padden. “There was a lot of criminal justice legislation this year, but this will be the only new law that is focused on supporting crime victims and their families.”
Under the law, a parent will be able to apply for benefits for up to three years after the date the crime was reported to law enforcement.
Turner testified on the bill when it was in committee in Olympia.
She faced several court appearances, and both of her daughters were diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety. One was hospitalized, and both are in therapy, she told legislators.
Turner said the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to delays in resolving the court case.
A continuance for David Walter Carlton, 41, was granted June 5, with additional court dates set for July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21.
In her motion for continuance, Carlton’s attorney, Melissa MacDougall, wrote that two investigators were retained to assist in his defense, but COVID-19 has impacted completion of the investigation “as no investigator of witness wishes to have in-person interviews.”
The two alleged victims have been interviewed, but there are other witnesses and many live outside Okanogan County, according to the motion.
Carlton was charged June 18, 2019, in Okanogan County Superior Court with two counts each of third-degree rape of a child, third-degree child molestation and second-degree incest. He posted a $15,000 bond June 14, 2019, the same day he was arrested.
According to charging documents, the alleged incidents took place between June 12, 2017, and June 19, 2018.
Protection orders were issued for both girls.
The girls alleged Carlton had masturbated in front of both girls in the bathroom, showered with them, touched their genital areas and took other sexually related actions, according to court documents.
He also allegedly offered to get them a sex toy for their birthday instead of the guitars they requested, court records said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.