OLYMPIA - A new law gives law enforcement officers and firefighters around the state more access to programs designed to help them cope with on-the-job trauma.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill last week.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, requires the Criminal Justice Training Commission to inventory current critical incident stress management programs in Washington and expand access to the programs for all law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.
House Bill 2926 also requires a preliminary report by July 21, 2021, and a formal report to the Legislature by July 1, 2022. The statewide report will help determine where more services are needed.
“What's not widely known is that an officer is more likely to die by suicide than in the official line of duty,” said Maycumber. “But I've always believed that cop suicides are line of duty deaths. Every man or woman in blue and every firefighter needs to know they have the support of the community they serve, and that includes having access to the best critical incident stress programs available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.