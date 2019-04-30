OLYMPIA - Washington students no longer will have to pass a statewide test in order to graduate.
The state House of Representatives concurred with Senate amendments to House Bill 1599 and sent the measure to Gov. Jay Inslee on April 26.
HB 1599 eliminates the requirement that students pass the statewide standardized assessment in order to graduate. The legislation also expands the number of pathways high school students can take to earn their diploma.
“A one-size-fits-all education system doesn’t work for all students,” said Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver. “I’m thankful this Legislature recognizes the need to meet students where they are and why it’s so important to provide students multiple pathways to success after high school."
Washington is one of the few remaining states to require high school seniors to pass standardized tests, which were originally implemented to measure effectiveness of the education system as a whole, not individual student proficiency in a given subject area at a single point in time.
Statewide assessments will continue, but passing those tests will no longer be a graduation requirement under HB 1599.
Also under the bill, beginning with the class of 2020, students can earn a diploma through multiple pathways of achievement in English language arts and mathematics studies. Those pathways include earning college credit in dual credit courses, earning high school credit in high school transition courses, or successful completion of advanced placement, international baccalaureate or Cambridge international studies courses.
Other pathways include achievement on the SAT or ACT, qualifying for enlistment into the U.S. armed forces, or completion of certain career and technical education courses.
