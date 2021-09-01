WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two federal agency secretaries have been invited to central Washington to view first-hand the destruction left by wildfires and how they can work together on the situation.
U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, and Kim Schrier, D-8th District, last week invited U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to visit the region.
“This year, Washington state continues to face severe wildfire conditions, and we are only just entering our fire season,” wrote the lawmakers. “For years, strategies to mitigate and fight wildfires have not yielded results – just look at the amount of damage that has occurred in central and eastern Washington over the last six years. Federal agencies must act now to address these devastating wildfires.”
Over Labor Day weekend in 2020, central and eastern Washington experienced catastrophic wildfires, including the 189,923-acre Cold Springs Fire and the 223,739-acre Pearl Hill Fire, which resulted in the loss of land, businesses, homes and lives.
During the same weekend, the Babb Road Fire heavily damaged the towns of Malden and Pine Springs in Whitman County.
This year, more fires have hit the region.
“We urge you to come to our districts in central and eastern Washington to meet with local leaders and hear directly from them on the challenges we continue to face,” said the letter. “We hope to find common ground and develop new strategies to prevent and protect the lives and land that continue to meet these disastrous challenges. This is not the legacy we want to leave our children.”
“Technology today provides us with comprehensive and timely coverage of climate conditions and wildfires; however, there is nothing quite like seeing, first-hand, the challenges being met in protecting lives and property with such limited resources,” said Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch. “Congressman Newhouse’s effort to provide that on-site review for secretaries Vilsack and Haaland is timely, responsive and, hopefully convincing in communicating the need to increase the pace and scale of forest treatment to reduce the threat of these catastrophic events.”
“The impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in Okanogan County have had an increased effect due to the drought the county is enduring,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
This year’s major wildfires began in early July and they are continuing to affect the community, he said.
“In total, these catastrophic wildfires have consumed over 260,000 acres in Okanogan County,” Hawley said. “While several towns and communities have had to evacuate their homes for their personal safety, the entire region feels the daily impact of the hazardous air conditions due to the smoke.”
The fires interrupted commerce and tourism to the area by closing Highway 20, and have destroyed thousands of acres of timber and the grazing land our ranchers depend on to feed their herds, he said.
Okanogan County Public Utility District Commissioner Scott Vejraska said he echoes the invitation.
“As a PUD commissioner, three-generation cattle rancher and 24-year lineman, I understand how important it is that they hear from real people on the ground who deal with these fires and the gross mismanagement of federal land year after year,” he said.
The Colville Confederated Tribes invited Haaland to witness drought and fire damage on the reservation in July.
