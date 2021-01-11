OLYMPIA — The 2021 legislative session begins Monday, June 11, but lawmakers will be hunkered down in their own homes rather than spending months in Olympia.
“The remote session will certainly be unprecedented for the Legislature with remote voting and virtual committee hearings,” said 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee. “For the first time ever, the upcoming 105-day session — set to begin on Jan. 11 — will be conducted almost entirely online.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led legislators to opt for the remote session.
Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, said the format “will definitely be different.”
Having a remote session “changes the dynamics of legislating,” he said. “Although access should be achieved more easily with not having to travel, the interaction has to be more deliberate and the casual conversations and opportunity to ‘drop in’ (are) lost.
“It is more difficult to develop relationships with other legislators, particularly with the new representatives. So much information gathering is often in spontaneous interactions in the halls or offices.”
Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, agreed.
“The remote session is going to be extremely difficult,” he said. “I am also the newly appointed ranking member of the Capital Budget (Committee). This role typically requires many hours of face-to-face negotiation.
“The chair and myself are still working through what that looks like, but we know it will be challenging.”
All three said they have good home Internet connections, but there still will be challenges.
“Fortunately, my Internet connection is good, although I sometimes compete for space in my house with my wife, who is working remotely, and my two middle school-aged kids participating in their online school,” said Hawkins.
“Thankfully, I have great Internet service and will be working mostly from home,” said Goehner. “It is apparent that many are not as fortunate, which makes for interesting interactions. The practice sessions we’ve had indicate that our floor sessions will be more cumbersome and not as effective.”
Steele said his connection is good, “but that is not the case for every legislator in Washington state.”
“In recent years, the Senate implemented limited remote testimony for committee hearings,” said Hawkins. “In the upcoming session, remote testimony will likely be the only form of testimony received.
“Zoom calls are now commonly used by businesses and organizations. This type of technology — as well as traditional phone calls — will become the new normal for constituent meetings and caucus gatherings.”
The bigger challenge, Hawkins said, will be accommodating House and Senate floor debates and navigating the fast-paced nature of floor amendments and contentious discussions.
“It’s likely that fewer bills will advance this session because of expected slowdowns in legislative activity,” he said.
"It's likely that fewer bills will advance this session because of expected slowdowns in legislative activity," he said.

But there may be an upside: "Fewer bills is probably good news," Hawkins said. "As our state has grown in population and complexity, it is very challenging to process through and fully understand every aspect of legislation in such high volume and limited number of days.
Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, did not reply to a Chronicle request for comments on the session. Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, replied but said she would provide comments later.
In information released earlier, Kretz said he was pleased to be re-elected as deputy leader for House Republicans.
He said he would rather be in Olympia representing his constituents than at home participating via Internet.
“Look, I’m probably in one of the highest risk categories for this virus,” said Kretz, who just turned 64. “But I know what I signed up for and it entails me being in Olympia every day during the 2021 session fighting for my constituents and working to solve the significant financial and economic problems facing our state.
“Additionally, the Internet access I have where I live in the mountains is fickle at best. The logistics of trying to sponsor bills, go through parliamentary procedures, give floor speeches, offer up amendments, meet with legislators, government officials, stakeholders and constituents — all the things we do during session — shouldn’t be left to the whims of spotty Internet access.
“We all need to be in Olympia when the 2021 session starts and the citizens that elected us need to have access to us and see us working on their behalf.”
Maycumber was re-elected as floor leader.
“I’m humbled to be chosen as floor leader once again by elected leaders from around the state,” said Maycumber. “Legislators know I will work across the aisle without compromising our core values to get their solutions through the legislative process.
“The experiences I’ve had as a law enforcement officer, an elected school board member, a rancher and mother will assist me as I fight for my legislative colleagues, just as I fight every day for my constituents and our communities.
“Being in an elected leadership position allows me to bring the values, principles and priorities of the 7th Legislative District to the table when strategies are being debated, solutions are being discussed and decisions are being made.”
Maycumber said the Legislature needs to address concerns of small businesses, address the state budget deficit and impendiing economis crisis.
“The governor wants to wait until March or April when the next biennial budget is finalized to address our state’s pressing financial needs,” said Maycumber. “But we have families and small businesses who need help now, not this spring. They won’t survive that long.
“The governor has been making all his decisions and decrees in a vacuum without input from the Legislative branch.
“We need an immediate special session to give voice to the voiceless and to advance practical solutions that come from every corner of the state and every constituency, not just Olympia and the west side.”
