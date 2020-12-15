WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bicameral group of lawmakers is seeking funds for wildfire risk mitigation and recovery be included in the next COVID-19 relief package.
U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., joined the group of senators and representatives sending a letter to House and Senate leadership.
“A record 2020 wildfire season forced thousands of evacuations, threatened air and water quality, and destroyed homes and businesses across the West,” the members wrote. “Communities that have been fighting the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 are now also now beginning the long journey of recovering from catastrophic wildfire.
“Congress has the power to not only help these communities recover, but also to make federal investments in sustainable forest management to ensure they are better prepared for the next season. We urge you to consider the timely need for wildfire mitigation, suppression, and recovery in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.”
The 2020 wildfire season has been one of the worst in more than two decades. According to the most recent incident management situation report from the National Interagency Coordination Center, this year's wildfires have burned nearly 9.54 million acres.
The members’ letter calls for:
-Local economic relief to assist cash-strapped cities and towns originally excluded from the CARES Act to ensure firefighters and first responders can remain on payroll and have access to needed staff and resources.
-Investments in fire risk mitigation, such as establishing a 21st century Civilian Conservation Corps to restore forest health and making investments in vital Forest Service programs that assist with forest management, such as the collaborative forest landscape restoration program.
-Federal support for fire response efforts, including investments in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Staffing For Adequate Fire And Emergency Response (SAFER) grants, increased funds for late-season interagency hotshot crews, and increased pay and benefits for federal wildfire personnel.
-Investments in fire recovery efforts to support the work being done by local, state and federal officials to revitalize the environmental health, water quality and economy of communities impacted by wildfires.
Murray and Cantwell have pushed for the State of Washington and communities across the West to receive assistance responding to and recovering from this year’s devastating fire season. Last week, they were joined by the entire Washington state congressional delegation in a third letter urging President Donald Trump and FEMA Administrator Peter T. Gaynor to support Gov. Jay Inslee’s request for a statewide federal emergency disaster declaration in response to this year’s wildfires.
Last month, Murray and Cantwell asked the National Guard for a report on its readiness to help states prepare for and fight wildfires. And in September, Murray and Cantwell urged Trump to provide additional federal assistance to states, tribes, and communities grappling with wildfires and their aftermath.
