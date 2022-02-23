WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and others have urged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to extend the public comment period for the ongoing greater sage grouse scoping process.
The lawmakers want to increase participation from states, local governments, tribes and stakeholders.
“During the process for the 2019 sage grouse plan amendments, the last administration made it a priority to collaborate closely with state governors, state wildlife managers, and other concerned organizations and individuals,” wrote the lawmakers. “This close relationship with stakeholders allowed (Bureau of Land Management) to improve its alignment with state plans and management strategies to increase the conservation benefits for the greater sage grouse.”
The process also helped build a greater trust between the BLM and western communities, said the 23 representatives.
“We urge you to strive to replicate these extensive coordination efforts as part of your review,” the letter continued.
