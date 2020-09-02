WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fifty members of the U.S. House of Representatives want an expansion of telehealth benefits to become permanent.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, joined his colleagues in sending a letter to Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, supporting a proposed rule to make permanent the expansion put in place early in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout the current, unprecedented crisis, Americans have seen the benefits of expanded telehealth services,” wrote the lawmakers. “Not only do these services help facilitate public health mitigation strategies by increasing social distancing, but these services allow patients to maintain continuity of care to help avoid additional negative consequences from delayed preventative, chronic or routine care.”
On March 1, 2020, the center added 135 services to the list of those payable under the Medicare physician fee schedule when furnished via telehealth. They include emergency department visits, initial inpatient and nursing facility visits, and discharge day management services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.