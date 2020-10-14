WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two laws addressing the problem of missing and murdered indigenous women have been signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Savanna’s Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and the Not Invisible Act were signed.
The new laws signal “to Native communities across the country that this crisis will no longer go unnoticed,” said Newhouse. “The families and loved ones of missing and murdered indigenous women have waited far too long for justice, and it is my hope that we can begin working to ensure Native American women will no longer face violent crimes that go uninvestigated or unsolved.
“I am grateful for the tribes, advocates, and community members who have helped bring awareness to this issue and for all of my colleagues in Congress who helped us take this important step.”
Savanna’s Act was introduced in May 2019. Co-sponsors are Reps. Norma Torres, D-Calif., and Deb Haaland, D-N.M.
The law aims to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women across the country. It develops guidelines and best practices for law enforcement agencies across the country, improves coordination between law enforcement agencies, and enhances reporting, record keeping and communication for law enforcement and families of victims.
