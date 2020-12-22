SEDRO WOOLLEY— A lawsuit filed last week in federal court challenges the Trump administration’s decision to terminate a program aimed at restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades.
The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit, claiming that in the past decade, biologists have documented only four grizzly bears in the region.
Last summer the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ended a program aimed at restoring bears to the North Cascades. The program would have involved transporting grizzly bears into the North Cascades from other areas with more robust grizzly populations, according to the center’s announcement.
“The Trump administration’s purely political decision to ax this conservation program was a massive blow to the grizzly bear recovery program,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the center. “We’re hopeful that our lawsuit will put grizzly bears in the North Cascades back on the road to recovery.”
According to the complaint, the Trump administration’s termination of the grizzly bear program violates the Endangered Species Act, which requires conservation of listed wildlife, as well as other federal laws. The lawsuit asks that the court order the federal agencies to proceed with the abandoned restoration planning in the North Cascades.
According to scientists, the area contains prime habitat that could support approximately 280 grizzly bears, said the center.
“Grizzly bears once thrived in the North Cascades and they could again, but only if the feds do their job,” said Zaccardi. “Abandonment of efforts to restore bears to this area would ensure the local extinction of grizzlies in Washington. We’re not going to let that happen.”
Grizzly bears historically ranged from Alaska to Mexico, with an estimated 50,000 bears occupying the western half of the contiguous United States. With European settlement of the American West, they were shot, poisoned and trapped to near extinction.
Grizzly bears in the contiguous United States were listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act in 1975.
Today fewer than 2,000 grizzlies are found in five isolated populations in the northern Rocky Mountains and North Cascades. The North Cascades represents one of six primary recovery areas identified by the Fish and Wildlife Service, but grizzly bears are nearly extirpated from that area, said the center.
The Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service have 60 days to respond to the lawsuit.
