WINTHROP – Learning Pods for Methow Valley School District elementary students begin today, Sept. 23.
The school-sponsored are open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. They will be led by trained community members and will meet outside on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 28, said a district announcement.
Students will be organized into small groups by grade level.
“During their time together, students will engage in hands-on activities in science, art and movement; receive support on classroom learning progress, and safely interact with their peers,” said the district.
Advance notification of cancellation will be provided to participating students/parents if the air quality exceeds the 150, said the district.
Bus service will be available, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.