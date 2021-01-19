TONASKET - A longtime Okanogan Country business celebrated its 100th anniversary last June and shows no signs of slowing down.
Lee Frank Mercantile, 324 S. Whitcomb Ave., has been offering a variety of goods and services to residents since 1920.
The business was originally founded as Riverside Commercial Co. and was filed June 3, 1920.
“A group of 10 people bought it,” said Lee Frank’s son George Frank. “It started in Riverside. It was bought from the C.E. Blackwell Company by a group of 10 stockholders. My dad being one of them, and…over a period of years bought them all out except one stockholder, who were the Lund family in 1920.”
The business re-incorporated as Lee Franks Inc. and moved to Tonasket April 28, 1947.
George Frank joined his dad at the store in January of 1955. Lee Frank retired in 1982.
Frank said many things have changed over the years, like in the early days when live turkeys were thrown off the roof around Thanksgiving time (The store no longer tosses turkeys off the roof).
“We would throw around 20 live turkeys off the roof and customers would line up by the hundreds,” Frank said. “Customers would try and catch a turkey if they could.”
“They’re not like your Butterballs that could hardly walk,” echoed current owner Dave Kester. “It was a barnyard turkey that could fly.”
Grocery store era
“The store was hardware and grocery store, making it a full mercantile,” Stacey Kester said.
Frank said the mercantile was a hardware store and it offered grocery items including but not limited to peanuts by the barrel, wheels of cheese, bundles of bananas and more. The store also offered gas, and sold home appliances, televisions and farm equipment. The mercantile offered just about everything one could think of, including clothing.
“The store carried the same type of shoe in brown, all you had to do was find your size,” Dave Kester said.
Frank said the grocery part of the business was moved to its own building in 1981, and was then sold to Grant Leavell in 1991, which is now Grant’s Market. The Leavell family still owns Grant’s Market.
“Rose Kuhlman - who was then Rose Beeman - worked for us when she was in high school,” Frank said.
Kuhlman, the manager of Grant’s Market said she started working at the grocery store in 1978, when it was still a part of Lee Frank Mercantile. Kuhlman said Lee Frank was very generous to his employees. Around Thanksgiving and Christmas time he would give free turkeys to the employees.
“When I started working in the grocery store, things were very old fashioned,” she said. “We used grease pencils and hand stampers, as we didn’t have scanners back then. When we moved into the new building in 1981, we went to the marking guns, and regular cash registers.”
Kuhlman said they didn’t have electric price scanners until about 2004. Kuhlman said moving into the new building and becoming a separate business was a smooth transition.
“It was just a matter of being ready to move lots of inventory, get more trucks to move the inventory, and hiring key employees,” Kuhlman said.
Kuhlman said Grant’s Market did home deliveries from the get-go, and recently expanded the delivery to two miles outside the city limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t want customers to feel like they are just a number in a line,” she said. “We offer tons of special orders and even have curbside pickup as an option. We try to reach out and help other stores in our community as well. We pride ourselves on our customer service and customer relationships.”
Kester take ownership
George Frank retired and sold the hardware store to Dave Kester on Feb. 6, 1996, and the business was then renamed Lee Frank Mercantile.
From the beginning, Kester’s younger son, Aaron, worked part-time while in he was in high school, during summer breaks while in college, and for periods of time after college through 2017.
Kester’s older son, Ryan, worked summer breaks during college. In August 2004, Ryan and his wife, Stacey, moved to Tonasket to work at the store.
Lee Frank Mercantile had two employees, Lorraine Grant and Kathy Moore, who worked for Lee Frank, George Frank and Dave Kester. Grant worked in the office as a bookkeeper and retired in 2007, after working more than 40 years among the above-mentioned employers. Moore started out working in meat cutting and worked her way up to bookkeeping. In 2015, Kathy retired after working for more than 40 years for the business.
In 2003, Kester bought two additional storefronts on the same block, just north of Lee Frank Mercantile. The two new storefronts were connected internally, by removing some sections of walls. Sporting Goods, appliances, and heating stoves were then moved out of hardware and into the newly expanded storefronts. In between the hardware store and sporting goods was another long-standing business, Roy’s Pharmacy.
The fire
On Easter Sunday in 2005, the original Lee Frank’s building (four buildings) were razed in an accidental electrical fire. It was a four-alarm blaze, meaning four fire districts battled the fire.
“The fire department did a phenomenal job of keeping the fire from spreading to Grant’s Market and Roy’s Pharmacy,” Stacey Kester said.
Dave Kester said it took less than 14 months to rebuild after the fire.
Stacey said they reopened in the new building one year, one month, and one day from the fire.
They were fortunate enough to be able to remain open while the rebuild was underway.
Lee Frank Mercantile had the sporting goods building open and they were able to put together a mini hardware store in their warehouse. They were able to do office work/bookkeeping temporarily in an old warehouse office in the Chief Tonasket building, rent free, thanks to the generosity of Scott Smith.
The Kesters worked hard to rebuild the business. Dave Kester dealt with the insurance company and the contractors.
“Contractors, materials and labor were locally sourced,” he said.
Stacey Kester ordered and managed inventory for the small temporary store and the stocking of the new store. Aaron and Ryan Kester managed the day-to-day operations for the business.
Today
In 2018, Roy’s Pharmacy permanently closed their business. The Kesters purchased the building in 2019. The Kesters opened the wall and connected the space with sporting goods and appliances. Housewares and toys were moved out of the hardware store and joined the sporting goods and appliances next door. This made room for expansion of key items in the hardware store.
In 2020, Whitestone Pharmacy opened, renting space inside of Lee Frank Mercantile Sporting Goods.
Lee Frank Mercantile has a tradition of doing a money tree/money wreath around Christmas time and a random number would be drawn and the customer with the number would get the tree/wreath with the money on it.
“This year’s wreath (2020 Christmas time) had $96.00 on it in random change and bills,” Ryan Kester said.
Stacey said George Frank and the Kester family have a great friendship and mutual respect.
“George even comes to visit the store weekly, and leaves goodies on Christmas Eve for the staff,” she said. “It is greatly appreciated.”
“We have a good relationship with Grant’s Market,” Stacey Kester said. “We share the breezeway, we share the space, and we share the customers. We are centrally located in Tonasket and are a point of reference and contact in our community,” said Stacey Kester.
“Ranchers and farmers come to the store sometimes just to talk,” Dave Kester echoed. “It’s information central and customers call to find out the local watering whole information.”
The COVID-19 pandemic interfered with plans for a 100-year anniversary celebration last year.
“Last year was actually the anniversary, but we were unable to have a public celebration,” Stacey Kester said. “We will see what this year brings.”
