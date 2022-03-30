OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Valley Gazette and Methow Valley News were awarded the county legal advertising contract during the Okanogan County commissioners’ March 22 meeting.
The Chronicle and the Gazette/News submitted bids.
Differences in price per column inch and circulation were noted. The combined Gazette/News has a lower in-county circulation, about 2,996, compared to The Chronicle’s 3,419.
Price-wise, the Gazette/News offered to print county advertising at 50 cents less per column inch.
The contract for legals lasts for one year.
