(2019-106 April 10)

Surplus Sale

The Town of Conconully has two vehicles for surplus sale

Item #1: 1968 Chevrolet 80 series 2000 gallon tanker

Item #2: 1997 GMC Sonoma

Minimum bids for each vehicle is $250

Both vehicles sold as is, call 826-2833 for questions

Sealed bids accepted Thursday April 11, 2019 and must be

received by the town clerk no later than 2:00 pm Tuesday April 30, 2019

219 N Main or PO Box 127 Conconully, WA 98819

Vehicles can be viewed at 218 N Main

Bids will be opened on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm

