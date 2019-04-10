(2019-106 April 10)
Surplus Sale
The Town of Conconully has two vehicles for surplus sale
Item #1: 1968 Chevrolet 80 series 2000 gallon tanker
Item #2: 1997 GMC Sonoma
Minimum bids for each vehicle is $250
Both vehicles sold as is, call 826-2833 for questions
Sealed bids accepted Thursday April 11, 2019 and must be
received by the town clerk no later than 2:00 pm Tuesday April 30, 2019
219 N Main or PO Box 127 Conconully, WA 98819
Vehicles can be viewed at 218 N Main
Bids will be opened on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm
