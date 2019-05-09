800 Okanogan County Legal Advertising
(2019-117 April 24 May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE ST ATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J.SPROWL; SECRET ARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BILL SPROWL; HARVEY SPROWL; SCOTT SPROWL, HEATHER JOHNSON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
Cause No.: 17-2-00443-1
SUMMONS - NOTICE OF EXECUTION - ORDER OF SALE FOR PROPERTY ADDRESS:
418 Hemlock St
Omak, WA 98841-9264
To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Donna J. Sprowl, Judgment Debtors: An Order of Sale for Property Address: 418 Hemlock St., Omak, WA 98841-9264, has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Okanogan County Sheriff
A Judgment of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on O l/22/2019. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 3900 Capital City Blvd., Lansing, MI, 48906; against THE UNKNOWN AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J. SPROWL, in rem, with a money award in the amount of $51,595.69, plus post judgment interest at the rate of 4.3110% per annum from l/22/2019 to date of sale, with a per diem of $6.09, and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, eight month redemption period.
NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE ST ATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 8 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on De-cember 19, 2014, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant has thereafter acquired, in the real property described as follows:
LOT 8, BLOCK 10, LACOURT SECOND ADDITION TO OMAK, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK E OF PLATS, PAGE 12 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 197291. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
APN/Parcel No. 1700 I 00800 and commonly known as: 418 Hemlock St, Omak, WA 98841-9264.
Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.
WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Robert Colbert, Court Commissioner of the Superior Court and seal of said court, affixed this 15th day of March, 2019 at Okanogan,
/s/ Charleen Groomes Title Okanogan Clerk
By: /s/ Marlenia M. Fitzgerald Deputy
Presented by:
McCarthy & Holthus, LLP Judson Taylor WSBA No. 46127 108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300 Seattle, WA 98104 jtaylor@mccarthyholthus.com Attorneys for Plaintiff
Dated: March 7, 2019
The sale date has been set for the 7th day of June, 2019. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXCEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13 .030, 6.13 .040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
Given under my hand this 16th day of April, 2019. Anthony D. Hawley, Sheriff
By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
820 Other legal Advertising
(2019-102 May 8, 15)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE
Department of Natural Resources will auction timber to the highest bidder. Contract terms and bidding information is available by calling Northeast Region at (509)684-7474 or by visiting the Region Office at Colville or Product Sales & Leasing Division, Olympia. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Northeast Region Office, Colville, WA on May 28, 2019. Q LONG RIDGE, App. No. 098219, approximately 12 miles by road west of Loomis, WA. on part(s) of Sections 26, 27, 32, 33, 34 and 35 all in Township 39 North, Range 24 East, W.M., comprising approximately 4,863 Mbf of Timber. Minimum acceptable bid will be $482,000.00. This sale is Export Restricted.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-111 April 17, 24 May 1, 8, 15, 22)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN Ataide Gamez Meza, Petitioner. v. Alejandro Lopez-Martinez, Respondent. No: 19-3-0006324 Petiton of Non-Parent Custody The State of Washington to the said Alejandro Lopez-Martinez: You are hereby summoned to respond within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, 17 day of April, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Petitioner and serve a copy to the undersigned, at his address below. File your original Response with Superior Court Clerk, Okanogan County, 149 3rd Ave. N., 3rd floor, or PO Box 112, Okanogan WA 98840, certified mail with return receipt; and in case your failure so to do, judgement will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Petition, which has been filed the clerk of the said court. You may get response forms at Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms. Petitioner address:
Ataide Gamez Meza, PO Box 853, Bridgeport WA 98813.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-112 April 24, May 1, 8)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of DEAN C. BUZZARD, Deceased
Probate No. 19-4-0004824
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication: April 24, 2019
Personal Representative: Arra Sue Buzzard
Attorney for Personal Representative: W. Scott DeTro
Address for Mailing or Service: 700-A Okoma Drive, Omak, WA 98841
Court of Probate Proceedings & Cause No: Okanogan County Superior Court Probate No. 19-4-0004824
CALLAWAY & DETRO PLLC
By: W. Scott DeTro; WSBA #19601
Attorney for Estate
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-115 April 24 May 1,8,15,22,29)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
BRYAN ARCASA and SHYLA ARCASA, husband and wife
Plaintiff,
vs.
ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
Case No.: 19-2-0014824
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:
ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 24th day of
April, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:
A part of Lot 2 (SWSE) in Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 30 E.W.M particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of said Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 30 E.W.M.;
Thence North 00° 13’ East 20 feet;
Thence West 582.5 feet;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 48.5 feet to the True Point of Beginning;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 49.03 feet;
Thence North 34° 44’ East 78.3 feet;
Thence East 59.64 feet;
Thence South 3° 44’ West 112.3 feet to the True Point of Beginning.
ALSO, a Tract of land lying and being in Lot 2, sometimes known as the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 30 E.W.M.; Okanogan County, Washington more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of said Section 36, (said southeast corner of Lot 2 being identified by a 2” x 36” iron pipe, brass capped and marked Indian Allotment corner);
Thence West 606.2 feet to an intersection with the centerline of Secondary State Highway No. 10-A;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 89.2 feet along the centerline of said highway;
Thence North 34° 44’ East 30 feet to a point on the northerly right of way line of said highway and the True Point of Beginning;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 140 feet along the northerly right of way line of said highway;
Thence North 34° 44’ East 120 feet;
Thence South 55° 16’ East 140 feet;
Thence South 34° 44’ West 120 feet to the True Point of Beginning.
Also known as Lots 6 and 7, Block 4 of the unrecorded Plat of Belvedere.
EXCEPT any portion deeded to the State of Washington by Deed recorded under Auditor’s File No. 688538.
Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.
DATED: Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 845
112 N. 2nd Ave.
Okanogan, WA 98840
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-118 May 1, 8, 15, 22)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE ST ATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J. SPROWL; SECRET ARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BILL SPROWL; HARVEY SPROWL; SCOTT SPROWL, HEATHER JOHNSON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
Case No.: 17-2-00443-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:
LOT 8, BLOCK 10, LACOURT SECOND ADDITION TO OMAK, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK E OF PLATS, PAGE 12 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 197291. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
APN/Parcel No. 1700100800 and commonly known as: 418 Hemlock St, Omak, WA 98841-9264.
The sale of the described property is to take place at l0:00 am on the 7th day of June, 2019 at the main lobby of the Okanogan County Courthouse, Okanogan, Washington.
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $51,595.69, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the attorney at the address stated below.
Dated this 16th day of April, 2019 at Okanogan, WA 98840
ANTHONY D. HAWLEY, Sheriff of Okanogan County
By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy
cc: McCarthy & Holthus LLP
108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300 Seattle, WA 98104
Judson Taylor WSBA No. 46127
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-124 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
MELVIN A. UTT,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0005024
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019
Personal Representative: Barbara A. Estep
Attorney for Personal Representative: Derting & Appel, PLLC
Mary E. (Bess) Derting
Address for mailing or service: P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840
Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452
Attorney for Personal Representative
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-125 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
ROBERT D. YOAKUM,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0004424
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019 Personal Representative:Tammie J. Yoakum Attorney for Personal Representative:Derting & Appel, PLLC. Mary E. (Bess) Derting Address for mailing or service:P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840. Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452 Attorney for Personal Representative. Published by Omak Okanogan county Chronicle.
(2019-126 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
WALTER L. FOSTER,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0005324
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019 Personal Representative:Carol Foster Hambleton Attorney for Personal Representative:Derting & Appel, PLLC Mary E. (Bess) Derting Address for mailing or service:P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840. Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452 Attorney for Personal Representative. Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-127 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
EDITH D. WHITELAW,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0004924
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019 Personal Representative:Karlene A. Katich Attorney for Personal Representative:Derting & Appel, PLLC Mary E. (Bess) Derting Address for mailing or service:P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840 Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452 Attorney for Personal Representative. Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-128 May 8, 15, 22, 29)
IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION
Colville Tribal Credit Corporation, a lending institution wholly-owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
Norman D. Senator, a single individual and Elizabeth M. Smith, a single individual
Washington State Department of Employment Security
Defendants
Case No.: CV-CD-2018-41070
CHIEF OF POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
The Colville Tribal Court has directed the undersigned Chief of Police, Colville Tribe, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.
Lot 5, Block 82, Town of Coulee Dam, Washington, according to the Second Revised Okanogan County Assessor’s Plat thereof filed in Okanogan County on April 21, 1958, under Auditor’s file No. 453224.
A strip ten feet wide in, and running the length of Lot 4, and adjoining Lot 5, in said Block 82.
All that portion of Tract 11 lying within 85 feet of the Northwest margin of Central Drive, comprising an area of approximately 8600 square feet, in the Town of Coulee Dam, according to the Amendment to the Second Revised Okanogan County Assessor’s Plat thereof filed in Okanogan County February 1, 1960, under Auditor’s file No. 470402. All located in Section 31, Township 29 North, Range 31 E.W.M.
Okanogan County Washington.
The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 1200 Central Drive, Coulee Dam, WA 99116. The Real Property tax identification number is 0610110000 & 0610820500.
The sale of the above property is to take place:
TIME: 9:00 AM
DATE: June 7, 2019
PLACE: Front Entrance, Colville Tribal Courthouse #1. 38 School House Loop Road, Nespelem WA 99155
Sharlene Zacherle for
Dustin Best,
Chief of Police
28 Okanogan Street/PO Box 617, Nespelem, WA 99155
(509)634-2472
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $194,794.11 together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-129 May 8, 15)
2007 Chevrolet Suburban LT fully loaded with leather seats, 4 wheel drive with the 5.7 liter engine. It as 104,000 miles on it. Please submit sealed bids to Tonasket School District 35 Hwy 20 Tonasket WA 98855 or in person “attention Jack Denison” with “sealed bid” marked on the envelope. There is an $8000 minimum bid set on it. Bids will be opened May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Contact Jack Denison at (509)486-2665 for more information or if you would like to set a time to take a look at it.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronilce.
(2019-130 May 8, 15)
Town of Riverside has three items for surplus sale
Item #1 John Deere l120 Lawn Tractor minimum bid $100.00
Item #2 2 18-volt DeWalt Drills, 1-1/2 18-volt impact driver 6 batteries and chargers
Item #3 Echo grass trimmer / brush cutter SRM-210
Items may be vied by appointment only. Contact Riverside Public Works at 509-322-2505 or email cityofriverside@live.com Sealed bids must be received by the town clerk no later than 2pm May 14th, 2019.
Bids will be opened May 14th, 2019 During public hearing 6:20 pm
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-131 May 8, 15)
Town of Riverside will be holding a public hearing prior to regular council meeting Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 to vacate a utility easement, open sealed bids on surplus, and Budget adjustment.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-133 May 8, 15, 22, 29 June 5, 12)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
CAPITOLA DANKENBRING, as her separate property,
Plaintiff,
vs.
STANLEY J. HUNT and MARY C. HUNT, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of STANLEY J. HUNT and MARY C. HUNT, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
Case No.: 19-2-00176-24
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:
STANLEY J. HUNT and MARY C. HUNT, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of STANLEY J. HUNT and MARY C. HUNT, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 8th day of May, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:
The North half of the North half of the North half of the Southwest quarter in Section 15, Township 34 North, Range 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington EXCEPT the following described property:
That part of the North half of the North half of the Southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 34 North, Range 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said subdivision and being the true point of beginning; thence South 89 degrees 45’ 26” East a distance of 1682.66 feet; thence South 0 degrees 29’ 50” West a distance of 30.98 feet; thence North 89 degrees 50’ 09” East along an existing fence a distance of 926.86 feet; thence South 0 degrees 29’ 48” West a distance of 318.54 feet; thence North 89 degrees 39’ 40” West a distance of 926.60 feet; thence North 0 degrees 29’ 50” East a distance of 10.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 39’ 40” West a distance of 1660.21 feet; thence North 0 degrees 04’ 24” East a distance of 328.55 feet to the point of beginning.
DATED: May 2, 2019
Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 845
112 N. 2nd Ave.
Okanogan, WA 98840
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
