(2019-117 April 24 May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE ST ATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF OKANOGAN
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J.SPROWL; SECRET ARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BILL SPROWL; HARVEY SPROWL; SCOTT SPROWL, HEATHER JOHNSON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendants.
Cause No.: 17-2-00443-1
SUMMONS - NOTICE OF EXECUTION - ORDER OF SALE FOR PROPERTY ADDRESS:
418 Hemlock St
Omak, WA 98841-9264
To Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Donna J. Sprowl, Judgment Debtors: An Order of Sale for Property Address: 418 Hemlock St., Omak, WA 98841-9264, has been issued in the above-caption case, directed to the Sheriff of Okanogan County, commanding the Sheriff as follows:
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Okanogan County Sheriff
A Judgment of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on O l/22/2019. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, 3900 Capital City Blvd., Lansing, MI, 48906; against THE UNKNOWN AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J. SPROWL, in rem, with a money award in the amount of $51,595.69, plus post judgment interest at the rate of 4.3110% per annum from l/22/2019 to date of sale, with a per diem of $6.09, and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, eight month redemption period.
NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE ST ATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 8 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on December 19, 2014, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant has thereafter acquired, in the real property described as follows:
LOT 8, BLOCK 10, LACOURT SECOND ADDITION TO OMAK, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK E OF PLATS, PAGE 12 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 197291. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
APN/Parcel No. 1700 I 00800 and commonly known as: 418 Hemlock St, Omak, WA 98841-9264.
Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.
WITNESS, the Honorable /s/ Robert Colbert, Court Commissioner of the Superior Court and seal of said court, affixed this 15th day of March, 2019 at Okanogan,
/s/ Charleen Groomes Title Okanogan Clerk
By: /s/ Marlenia M. Fitzgerald Deputy
Presented by:
McCarthy & Holthus, LLP Judson Taylor WSBA No. 46127 108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300 Seattle, WA 98104 jtaylor@mccarthyholthus.com Attorneys for Plaintiff
Dated: March 7, 2019
The sale date has been set for the 7th day of June, 2019. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXCEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13 .030, 6.13 .040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
Given under my hand this 16th day of April, 2019. Anthony D. Hawley, Sheriff
By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
820 Other legal Advertising
(2019-101 April 10, 17, 24. May 1)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ADJUSTABLE RATE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-11,Plaintiff(s),
vs.ALFRED T. LYNCH III; TWYLLA LYNCH; LINDA FALLER; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)Case No.: 17-2-00387-7SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action: THE SOUTH 929.32 FEET AS MEASURED PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT:
PART OF GOVERNMENT LOTS 1, 2 AND 5 AND THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 32 NORTH, RANGE 22 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST COMER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE SOUTH 89054’02” WEST ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID SECTION 32 FOR 2432.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89054’ WEST 39.80 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO THE LEFT BANK OF THE METHOW RIVER; THENCE MEANDERING SAID LEFT BANK, SOUTH 40030’54” WEST 224.09 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 68025’33” WEST 252.35 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 69007’44” WEST 874.48 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 25016’10” WEST 164.89 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 23030’43” EAST 887.32 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 37010’59” EAST 402.31 FEET;THENCE SOUTH 23045’43” EAST 852.25 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 5; THENCE EAST 456.0 FEET ALONG SAID BOUNDARY LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 5 AND SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE LEAVING SAID BOUNDARY LINE NORTH 0039’25” WEST 1,260.76 FEET:THENCE NORTH 3024’12” EAST 264.67 FEET;THENCE NORTH 53003’57” WEST 210.93 FEET;THENCE NORTH 1047’36” EAST 470.06 FEET;THENCE NORTH 8030’56” EAST 142.45 FEET;THENCE NORTH 6”27’40”EAST 378.14 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID SECTION 32 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.The sale of the described property is to take place at 10:00 am on the 17th day of May , 2019 at the main lobby of the Okanogan County Courthouse, Okanogan, Washington.
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $1,127,413.09 , together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the attorney at the address stated below.
Dated this 28th day of March , 2019 at Okanogan, WA 98840
ANTHONY D. HAWLEY,
Sheriff of Okanogan County By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-107 April 17, 24 May 1)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
HEDWIG M. DOERING
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0003924
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: April 17, 2019
Personal Representative: Timothy B. Doering
Attorney for Personal Representative: Derting & Appel, PLLC
Mary E. (Bess) Derting
Address for mailing or service: P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840
Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452
Attorney for Personal Representative
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-111 April 17, 24 May 1, 8, 15, 22)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN Ataide Gamez Meza, Petitioner. v. Alejandro Lopez-Martinez, Respondent. No: 19-3-0006324 Petiton of Non-Parent Custody The State of Washington to the said Alejandro Lopez-Martinez: You are hereby summoned to respond within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, 17 day of April, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Petitioner and serve a copy to the undersigned, at his address below. File your original Response with Superior Court Clerk, Okanogan County, 149 3rd Ave. N., 3rd floor, or PO Box 112, Okanogan WA 98840, certified mail with return receipt; and in case your failure so to do, judgement will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Petition, which has been filed the clerk of the said court. You may get response forms at Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms. Petitioner address:
Ataide Gamez Meza, PO Box 853, Bridgeport WA 98813.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-112 April 24, May 1, 8)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of DEAN C. BUZZARD, Deceased
Probate No. 19-4-0004824
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication: April 24, 2019
Personal Representative: Arra Sue Buzzard
Attorney for Personal Representative: W. Scott DeTro
Address for Mailing or Service: 700-A Okoma Drive, Omak, WA 98841
Court of Probate Proceedings & Cause No: Okanogan County Superior Court Probate No. 19-4-0004824
CALLAWAY & DETRO PLLC
By: W. Scott DeTro; WSBA #19601
Attorney for Estate
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-113 April 24, May 1)
SMALL WORKS APPLICATIONS
The Okanogan School District is accepting Small Works Applications for the 2019-20 school year. Contact brwilson@oksd. wednet.edu or call 422-3629 for a copy of the Bid Requirements and Small Works Application form.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronice.
(2019-114 April 24 May 1)
M.C. Lundgren, Inc., Justin Bates, PO Box 2270 Deer Park, WA 99006-2270, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Meadow Point Housing, is located at 620 Oak Street in Omak in Okanogan County. This project involves 4.96 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities. All discharges and runoff goes to ground water. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-115 April 24 May 1,8,15,22,29)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
BRYAN ARCASA and SHYLA ARCASA, husband and wife
Plaintiff,
vs.
ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
Case No.: 19-2-0014824
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:
ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of ALEX ARCASA and LOUISE G. ARCASA and JEAN BETTY ARCASA CONDON and JOSEPH ALEXANDER ARCASA, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 24th day of
April, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:
A part of Lot 2 (SWSE) in Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 30 E.W.M particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of said Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 30 E.W.M.;
Thence North 00° 13’ East 20 feet;
Thence West 582.5 feet;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 48.5 feet to the True Point of Beginning;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 49.03 feet;
Thence North 34° 44’ East 78.3 feet;
Thence East 59.64 feet;
Thence South 3° 44’ West 112.3 feet to the True Point of Beginning.
ALSO, a Tract of land lying and being in Lot 2, sometimes known as the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 30 North, Range 30 E.W.M.; Okanogan County, Washington more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 2 of said Section 36, (said southeast corner of Lot 2 being identified by a 2” x 36” iron pipe, brass capped and marked Indian Allotment corner);
Thence West 606.2 feet to an intersection with the centerline of Secondary State Highway No. 10-A;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 89.2 feet along the centerline of said highway;
Thence North 34° 44’ East 30 feet to a point on the northerly right of way line of said highway and the True Point of Beginning;
Thence North 55° 16’ West 140 feet along the northerly right of way line of said highway;
Thence North 34° 44’ East 120 feet;
Thence South 55° 16’ East 140 feet;
Thence South 34° 44’ West 120 feet to the True Point of Beginning.
Also known as Lots 6 and 7, Block 4 of the unrecorded Plat of Belvedere.
EXCEPT any portion deeded to the State of Washington by Deed recorded under Auditor’s File No. 688538.
Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.
DATED: Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452
Attorney for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 845
112 N. 2nd Ave.
Okanogan, WA 98840
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-118 May 1, 8, 15, 22)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE ST ATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J. SPROWL; SECRET ARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BILL SPROWL; HARVEY SPROWL; SCOTT SPROWL, HEATHER JOHNSON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
Case No.: 17-2-00443-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:
LOT 8, BLOCK 10, LACOURT SECOND ADDITION TO OMAK, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK E OF PLATS, PAGE 12 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 197291. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
APN/Parcel No. 1700100800 and commonly known as: 418 Hemlock St, Omak, WA 98841-9264.
The sale of the described property is to take place at l0:00 am on the 7th day of June, 2019 at the main lobby of the Okanogan County Courthouse, Okanogan, Washington.
The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $51,595.69, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the attorney at the address stated below.
Dated this 16th day of April, 2019 at Okanogan, WA 98840
ANTHONY D. HAWLEY, Sheriff of Okanogan County
By: /s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy
cc: McCarthy & Holthus LLP
108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300 Seattle, WA 98104
Judson Taylor WSBA No. 46127
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-119 April 24 May 1)
NOTICE OF MANAGEMENT DECISION - BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT - Sinlahekin Restoration Project
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Spokane District, will implement a decision to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health in the Sinlahekin Valley, Okanogan County, Washington.
Information on the project, including a copy of the decision, is now posted on the BLM’s NEPA Register at: https://go.usa.gov/xmDXH
This decision is subject to protest under 43 CFR 5003.3. Any protest must be filed within 15 days of the date the notice of decision appears in the Okanogan Chronicle. Any protest must be filed with the authorized officer (i.e. the Field Manager) at the Wenatchee Field Office, 915 Walla Walla Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801. Any protest shall contain a written statement of the reasons for protesting the decision. If a timely protest is filed, the authorized officer shall reconsider the decision to be implemented in light of the statement of reasons and other pertinent information. The authorized officer shall provide a written decision related to his reconsideration of the decision to any protesting party.
This decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Land Appeals, Office of the Secretary, in accordance with the regulations contained in 43 CFR, Part 4. To appeal you must file a notice of appeal at the Wenatchee Field Office, 915 Walla Walla Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801 within 30 days from receipt of the decision. The appeal must be in writing and delivered in person, via the United States Postal Service mail system, or other common carrier. The appellant has the burden of showing that the decision appealed from is in error.
If you wish to file a petition for a stay of the effectiveness of this decision during the time that your appeal is being reviewed by the Board, the petition for a stay must accompany your notice of appeal. A petition for a stay of the decision pending appeal shall show sufficient justification based on the following standards: (a) The relative harm to the parties if the stay is granted or denied, (b) The likelihood of the appellant’s success on the merits, (c) The likelihood of immediate and irreparable harm if the stay is not granted, and (d) Whether the public interest favors granting the stay.
Copies of the notice of appeal and petition for a stay must also be submitted to each party named in this decision, to the Interior Board of Land Appeals, and to the Office of the Solicitor (see 43 CFR 4.413); Regional Solicitor, Pacific Northwest Region, U.S. Department of the Interior, 601 SW 2nd Avenue, Suite 1950, Portland, OR 97204; at the same time the original documents are filed with this office.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-120 April 24 May 1)
The Okanogan County Transit Authority is requesting qualification statements for architectural design and engineering services for a future Okanogan County Transit Authority maintenance and operations facilities. The complete document can be found at www.okanogantransit.com or obtained by emailing Kelly Scalf CEO/General Manager at kscalf@ okanogantransit.com or by phone at 509-557-6177.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-123 May 1)
TranGO (Transit for Greater Okanogan) will hold a Public Board Meeting on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm. The location will be at 303 2nd Ave. S., Suite A, Okanogan, WA 98840 (TranGO Office). Please call (509) 557-6177 or visit www.okanogan transit.com for any questions.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-124 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
MELVIN A. UTT,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0005024
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019
Personal Representative: Barbara A. Estep
Attorney for Personal Representative: Derting & Appel, PLLC
Mary E. (Bess) Derting
Address for mailing or service: P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840
Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452
Attorney for Personal Representative
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-125 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
ROBERT D. YOAKUM,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0004424
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019 Personal Representative:Tammie J. Yoakum Attorney for Personal Representative:Derting & Appel, PLLC. Mary E. (Bess) Derting Address for mailing or service:P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840. Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452 Attorney for Personal Representative. Published by Omak Okanogan county Chronicle.
(2019-126 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
WALTER L. FOSTER,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0005324
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019 Personal Representative:Carol Foster Hambleton Attorney for Personal Representative:Derting & Appel, PLLC Mary E. (Bess) Derting Address for mailing or service:P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840. Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452 Attorney for Personal Representative. Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
(2019-127 May 1, 8, 15)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY
In Re the Estate of:
EDITH D. WHITELAW,
Deceased.
Case No.: 19-4-0004924
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 1, 2019 Personal Representative:Karlene A. Katich Attorney for Personal Representative:Derting & Appel, PLLC Mary E. (Bess) Derting Address for mailing or service:P.O. Box 845, Okanogan, WA 98840 Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA #37452 Attorney for Personal Representative. Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
