(2019-070 March 13, 20)
ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE CITY OF OMAK MOSQUITO CONTROL APPLICATIONS
The City of Omak will be applying Vectomax Rg (Bacillus sphaericus 2362, Bacillus thuringiensis subsp. Isrealensis); Vectobac GS (Bacillus thuringiensis, subsp. Israelensis);Natular XRT(Spinosad);and Biomist 4+4(Permethrin, Piperonyl Butoxide) for mosquito control within the Omak Corporate City Limits, during the 2019 abatement season. Pesticide applications will begin, April 2nd, 2019 and continue as needed through October 31, 2019. Pesticide information and application schedules will be available online at omakcity.com. To be put on the no “Spray List” or for further information contact Ken Mears, City of Omak, 2 North Ash, Omak, WA 98841, 509-826-1170. Additional information can be obtained from Washington Department of Ecology, Aquatic Mosquito General Permit Manager, Nathan Lubliner 360-407-6563.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
