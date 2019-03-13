(2019-075 March 13)
Notice of Special Election
Okanogan County, State of Washington
Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019
A Special Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.
Lake Chelan School District No. 129- Bonds to Construct a New High School and Renovate Aging School Facilities
Pateros School District No. 122-70J- Capital Levy for Health and Safety Improvements
The registration deadline for online registrations, mail-in registrations and transfers is March 25th, 2019. Any qualified elector who is not registered to vote in the State of Washington may register to vote in person at the Auditor’s Office up to and including April 15th, 2019.
You can register or obtain registration forms at the Auditor’s Office, on line at www.vote.wa.gov, and Department of Licensing.
The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots, and use the Accessible Voting Units, at the following times.
Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM March 5th - April 22nd, 2019
On Election Day only, April 23rd, 2019, 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.
Drop box locations around the county for this election.
Pateros- 180 Pateros Mall in parking lot- Pateros
Drop boxes will close at 8:00PM on Election Day
Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.
Ballots require no postage and must be postmarked by the day of the election. Check with your local Post Office for deadlines to have your ballot postmarked properly.
For additional information on the election or regarding voter registration.
Local newspaper, radio, and TV
Meetings of the Okanogan County Canvassing Board are open, public meetings and shall be continued until the activities for which the following meetings are held have been completed. Canvass Board meetings are held in the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, in Okanogan.
Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 11:00 AM to determine the status of any provisional or challenged ballots
Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 AM to canvass the votes cast and certify the election
This notice is in accordance with RCW 29A.52.
Dated at Okanogan, Washington this 5th day of March, 2019.
Cari Hall, Okanogan County Auditor and Ex-Officio Supervisor of Elections
By Jamie Groomes, Chief Deputy and Election Administrator
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
