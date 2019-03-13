(2019-073 March 13, 20)
OKANOGAN COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS/OKANOGAN REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION seeks Statements of Qualification from architectural, planning, and engineering firms interested in developing action plans for towns/cities where the highway is main street or just off main street in order to create people-oriented, and economically viable downtowns while accommodating the function of those highways. The action plan will advance the integration of land use, transportation, and economic development in the cities and towns. The full document can be downloaded at www. okanogantransit.com/opportunities/
Okanogan County Council Of Governments/Regional Transportation Planning Organization (OCOG/ORTPO) in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
