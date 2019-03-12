(2019-079 March 12)
Riverside Cut-Off Road Water Improvements - Riverside WA
General contract for installation of a new water main leading from near the Town of Riverside's water tank and connecting to the Town's existing water system on the west side of Highway 97. The Base Bid will include the installation of 700-feet of new 10-inch water main with fittings, and relocation of an existing fire hydrant and water meter, in both Town of Riverside and WSDOT right-of-way. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Riverside, located at 101 N. Main Street, Riverside, WA 98849, until 3:00 P.M., March 15, 2019 for the general contract for installation of a new water main leading from near the Town’s water tank and connecting to the Town’s existing water system on the west side of Highway 97.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
