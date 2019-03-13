(2019-077 March 13)
In compliance with RCW 39.04.155, applications are being accepted from contractors who wish to be placed on the Mansfield School District Small Works Roster for projects estimated to cost less than $300,000. Qualified contractors must meet the following requirements: be a registered contractor and business in the State of Washington; be able to provide a certificate of insurance; pay prevailing wage rates; and comply with federal, state, and local laws requiring non-discrimination, labor and job safety, and environmental protection. Interested applicants may obtain a Small Works Roster application by downloading from https://www.mansfield.wednet.edu/Page/2534 or by contacting Business Manager Kimberly Pease at kpease@mansfield.wednet.edu or 509-683-1012. Work includes construction, building, renovation, remodeling, alteration, repair, or improvement of real property and related work, A more comprehensive list of potential work is included with the application.
Published by Omak Okanogan County Chronicle.
