PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING LOCATION CHANGE
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm
As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the Regular March School Board Meeting will be held as scheduled at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Methow Community Center, 6 Arkansas Ave, Methow, WA 98834.
The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is available in the superintendent's office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.
Greg Goodnight
Clerk of the Board
Pateros School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.