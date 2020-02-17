OLYMPIA - A bill to create a Washington apples specialty license plate has been approved by the state Senate transportation and rules committees, and sent to the full Senate.
If approved by the Senate, it would go to the state House of Representatives.
The bill, Senate Bill 6032, is sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee.
If signed into law, the sale and renewal of the specialty plate would support students through the Washington Apple Education Foundation.
House OKs scenic bikeways bill
OLYMPIA - The state House has approved House Bill 2587, scenic bikeways legislation sponsored by Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham.
The measure, which now goes to the Senate, would designate scenic bikeways across the state.
According to the bill, people could propose designation of a scenic bike route that could be on bicycle paths, multiple-use trails, highways or trail facilities on federal, state and local governmental land, and on private property with permission of the landowner.
PUD tax incentive proposed
OLYMPIA - A bill that would provide a tax incentive for public utility districts that are replacing turbines with oil-free, adjustable blade hubs has passed out of the House Finance Committee.
House Bill 2825 is sponsored by 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
Oil-free hydroelectric turbine technology has the potential to remove 90 percent of oil lubricants from systems, substantially reducing the potential for releases into rivers and other waterways, said Goehner.
The tax incentive, or exemption, would be limited to the state portion of the sales and use tax, and would be made through an annual remittance.
Fuel tax sticker bill offered
OLYMPIA - House bill 1633, sponsored by Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, would make permanent the posting of sale and federal fuel tax rate information by fuel pump inspectors.
The posting of fuel tax rates in fuel pumps was passed as part of the 2017-19 transportation budget. But when the budget expired June 30, 2019, the sticker legislation expired.
“It is essential we continue to provide constituents transparency and the full disclosure of taxes paid per gallon at the fuel pump,” he said. “Consumers already know what taxes they are paying on most services and goods. Fuel should not be any different.
He said 10 gallons of gas pumped includes $6.78 for roads, under current tax rates. The state gas tax is 49.4 cents per gallon and the federal is 18.4 cents for gas and 24.4 cents for diesel.
Bill would provide police counseling
OLYMPIA - A bill before the Legislature would give law enforcement officers more access to programs designed to help them cope with some of the more traumatizing situations they encounter.
“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for our families each and every day,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, a former law enforcement officer. “They are often interacting with people in difficult situations or experiencing things that most of us can’t even imagine.
Some larger departments have support networks and programs in place, but many do not, she said.
House Bill 2926 would require the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to inventory critical incident stress management programs in Washington and expand access to the programs for all law enforcement.
A preliminary report to the Legislature would be due by July 21, 2021, with a formal report due July 1, 2022.
School counselor duties outlined
OLYMPIA - The state Senate has approved a bill defining the duties of high school counselors.
Many counselors, though they are highly educated and provide vital resources for the academic, career, personal and social needs of students, are asked to cover for other positions and perform tasks such as proctoring exams, acting as crossing guards and watching over recess, said bill sponsor Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah.
Senate Bill 6480 would require school districts to develop and implement written plans for a comprehensive school counseling program, and would require counselors to spend at least 80 percent of their time providing direct and indirect services to students.
The bill now goes to the House.
Bill would help smallest schools
OLYMPIA - The state Senate has approved a bill sponsored by Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, to help the state’s smallest schools play for facilities modernization.
“Many of our small, rural school districts don’t have a way to get the financing needed to modernize their buildings, which are often in poor or failing condition,” he said. “This bill would create a construction-grant program specifically for our smallest schools and provide them with an avenue to address their needs.”
Senate Bill 5572 would be for school districts and state/tribal compact schools with 1,000 or fewer enrolled students.
All projects eligible for modernization grants would have to meet requirements of the school construction assistance program, except for estimated cost thresholds and local funding assistance percentages.
Tribal history bill offered
OLYMPIA - A bill passed last week by the state Senate would require all school districts to incorporate social studies curricula about the history, culture and government of the nearest federally recognized Indian tribe.
Sponsor Sen. John McCoy, D-Tulalip, said it’s been “a years-long effort to integrate historically accurate tribal history, in a way that celebrates the beauty and richness of every tribe, into school curricula. Students in our state, whether they are Indian or not, need to hear the stories of resilience, family and sovereignty that exist in our tribes’ past and current cultures.”
Senate Bill 6262 would require the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to develop a system to monitor and report on districts’ compliance with tribal curricula requirements, and would require integration of tribal culture, history and government information into existing teacher preparation courses.
The bill follows a McCoy bill, signed into law in 2018, that requires teacher preparation programs to integrate Native American curriculum developed by the state into existing Pacific Northwest history and government requirements.
