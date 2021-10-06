OLYMPIA — A once-a-decade event is garnering attention in states across the U.S. this month as the decennial process of legislative redistricting is underway.
Each state has its own procedures and policies on how to fairly redraw district lines. In general, the redrawn districts are meant to adjust for population changes that occurred in the last decade. This is to ensure that redistricting follows the most accurate population data, the U.S. Census.
Equal population per district is the largest driver of redrawing lines, with an average of about 157,520 people per legislative district this year. The new district lines must ensure that each of Washington’s 49 districts are as equal to this number as possible. Other key points include avoiding the splitting of cities and school districts, as well as not gerrymandering for any political advantages or discriminating against groups or communities.
Equity in population is going to be the hardest criteria to meet for the redistricting commissioners this year as some districts have to add thousands of people to their district’s numbers. The 7th legislative district, which includes Omak, needs to add over 20,000 people to reach the population requirement.
“The whole process is to create a more competitive elections on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the mountain,” Sen. Judy Warnick, R–Moses Lake, said. “Part of this is the equity in numbers. I wouldn’t want to be on the commission. They have a tough job ahead of them.”
Washington, since 1990, has been using a Redistricting Commission instead of the original method of using state Legislature to redraw districts. The commission is made up of five members, according to Washington state’s redistricting website.
Members are appointed by legislative leaders from the largest two parties in the House and Senate. This generally means that two Democrats and two Republicans are selected for the commission. These four members then select a fifth, non-voting member who serves as the chairperson.
This chairperson has a semi-rigorous list of qualifications to ensure there is no bias present within this position.
The commissioners for this year are Democrats April Sims and Brady Walkinshaw, and Republicans Joe Fain and Paul Graves. The chairperson is Sarah Augustine. Augustine is the executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties, according to her biography. She also has more than 19 years of mediator experience.
The commission has been hosting virtual public forums and speaking with community members and leaders across the state since May to create the fairest possible districts. The four commissioners have also released statements alongside their maps explaining their core themes for each map.
Walkinshaw’s map is focused on reuniting previously split cities such as Okanogan and Ephrata. Graves is focused on competitive districts. Sims has a more-rounded approach with no singular focus but keeping an eye on fairness and communities of color. Fain is focused on keeping school districts unsplit.
The maps for each of the commissioners also share some parallels. Acknowledging and respecting the wants of tribal nations around Washington is one of the major similarities throughout all four maps. Some mention of reducing split cities and communities is another parallel amongst the four.
For the Omak/Okanogan area, the current legislative districts have the two cities and surrounding area almost entirely within the 7th District with some of the outer fringe areas in the 12th. Sims’ map would push the area into a 7th/13th district split with a majority in the 13th. Graves would do the same but with the 7th and 12th, majority of area in 7th. Walkinshaw would have the Omak/Okanogan areas completely in the 7th District while Fain would do the same but with the 12th.
Both sets of draft maps will be open for comment until they are sent to the Legislature for minor adjustments on Oct. 15 to give time for the recently released, Sept. 28, congressional draft maps to be reviewed by the public.
Sims, with her congressional draft map, said her focus is the same as her legislative draft with four key points: Protecting fair and effective representation, maintaining, and creating communities of interest, respecting tribal sovereignty and their government-to-government relationships and centering and engaging communities that have been historically underrepresented.
Sims’ map would keep the 4th District nearly the exact same with the only change being the removal of Adams County.
Graves continues to focus on “redrawn, competitive districts” in their congressional map drafts, a continuation of their work in the legislative redistricting.
His new congressional map would remove most of Adams and Franklin counties while adding Klickitat and Skamania counties.
Commissioner Fain took a slightly different approach with his congressional map, basing it off geographic regions of the state. His new draft map would consolidate the 4th District as “Central Washington.”
This would include the removal of most of Adams County while adding on Klickitat and Skamania counties.
Lastly, Walkinshaw is focusing on minimizing county and city splits, maintaining and uniting communities of interest, respect tribal sovereignty and preserving the 9th Congressional District “as one where people of color make up a majority of the voting age population.”
Walkinshaw’s congressional map drastically changes the layout of the 4th District. His proposal would add these counties — Lincoln, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Klickitat — to the 4th while moving Franklin County and the rest of Walla Walla County to the 5th.
Some local representatives have spoken about the legislative maps already, with support from local legislators and officials steering mostly towards a combination of Walkinshaw, Graves, and Fain’s maps. Most of the officials interviewed have commented saying that Sims’ map has the 7th, 12th and 13th districts oddly shaped for local communities.
“The 12th District proposed by Commissioner Sims is oddly shaped, difficult to access, splinters key counties and not workable,” said Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee. “In short, I think three of the four proposals are workable for District 12.”
Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Peshastin, also from the 12th District, shared sentiments similar to Hawkins with a special fondness towards Commissioner Graves’ legislative map.
The Washington State Republican Party had stronger words to describe the maps from each party within the commission.
They described the Republican commissioners maps as giving voters more choice and making candidates work harder while saying the Democrats are “engaging in hyper-partisan illegal gerrymandering effort to rig elections for perpetual majorities.”
Washington State Democratic Party Chairwoman Tina Podlodowski had similarly themed comments, thanking Sims and
Walkinshaw for keeping communities together and prioritizing effective representation while describing Fain’s map as “silly” and having “no basis in reality (or law)” in a recent press statement. Podlodowski also tore into Graves’ map as well, asking why “the average GOP congressional district retains 96 percent of its voters …but keeping only 63.7 percent of Democratic voters in their districts.”
The process for redistricting is arduous and requires partnership and collaboration across the aisle, but according to state legislators, the most important part of the process is public input.
Comment for the congressional maps is at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 online. Registration is required to comment, but not to watch.
If the commission fails to submit finalized maps by Nov. 15, the state Supreme Court will be asked with drawing new districts.
More information about the redistricting process, draft maps, commissioners and commenting on maps is at www.redistricting.wa.gov
