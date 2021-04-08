OLYMPIA – Inadequate oversight of mining operations in southern British Columbia and a lack of financial accountability for cleanup costs are a growing threat to communities and the environment in both the province and Washington state, according to a letter from 25 state legislators to the provincial premier.
In their letter to British Columbia Premier John Horgan, the legislators called for policy reforms to protect transboundary watersheds, fish and wildlife, and downstream communities and tribes.
The letter said there are at least a dozen operating mines or mining exploration projects in the headwaters of rivers that flow from British Columbia into Washington state, and warns that a tailings dam breach at one of these upstream operations could have major negative environmental and economic impacts on Washington, according to Conservation Northwest.
“Salmon recovery knows no boundaries. Both the U.S. and Canada have been working to manage and restore salmon runs, but this mining proposal threatens to undo work that has been done,” said state Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, who organized the letter.
“Ecological needs do not recognize political jurisdictions. But political jurisdictions should recognize cross-border ecological needs and the effects of their decisions,” said Salomon.
Similar arguments were made recently by a hydrogeologist and a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes in a video, and more than 584 Washingtonians sent approximately 2,080 messages to state lawmakers this session in support of the letter, said Conservation Northwest.
“We fully support and appreciate the Legislators’ call,” said Mitch Friedman, executive director of Conservation Northwest. “British Columbia has tinkered with mining reform for far too long without getting down to the real issues: Safety of communities and protection of the environment, both of which are under threat by mines in southwestern B.C. and elsewhere in the province.”
A proposed expansion of the Copper Mountain Mine on the Similkameen River would increase production by 70 percent and raise the tailings dam to 260 metres, a 73 percent increase, and 220 metres higher than Mount Polley Mine’s tailings dam. A 2014 incident at Mount Polley Mine led to Canada’s worst-ever environmental disaster, said Conservation Northwest.
According to B.C. government inspectors’ reports, Copper Mountain is a repeat offender when it comes to non-compliance with the regulations designed to protect B.C.’s environment.
The legislators’ letter noted both Canada and the United States are obliged to honor the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty, which prohibits pollution on one side of the boundary that would cause injury to life or property on the other side.
