OLYMPIA – A review of the state Department of Natural Resources’ wildfire prevention and preparedness activities, and related expenditures is set for today, Jan. 6, by the state Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee.
The committee meets from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Links to the public meeting are on the committee’s website.
At the committee’s direction, its staff to reviewed DNR’s wildfire activities.
DNR has been charged with reducing human-caused fires, improving forest health and helping communities adapt to wildfire.
Under state law, it must assess and treat a million acres of forest land by 2033. It has developed long-term wildfire and forest health plans, which are consistent with science and best practices, according to a JLARC summary.
DNR has spent $70 million on prevention and preparedness since fiscal year 2018, and is developing a forest health tracking system that is intended to link project maps, activities, funding and costs.
JLARC noted that DNR is one of several agencies that must work together to achieve prevention and preparedness goals. Partners include federal agencies, private landowners, local governments, tribes, fire agencies, conservation districts and community groups.
The complete report can be found at www.leg.wa.gov/jlarc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.