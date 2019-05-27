OMAK – Legislators from the 7th District are largely unhappy with the way state budgeting turned out during the recently completed session.
Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, stopped at The Chronicle May 22 to share reflections on the session, which ended April 28. Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, was scheduled to join them but had vehicle trouble.
Maycumber said the final budget bill of nearly 900 pages was presented on day 104 of the 105-day session and she was unable to get a printed copy. She said many items were changed from what legislators saw earlier and there was no time to review the changes.
All of the tax bills were voted on during the last 72 hours of the session, Short said.
In addition, a number of bills that had been rejected earlier by legislators were tacked onto the end of the budget, the legislators said.
They blamed Democrats for a lot of the discord and last-minute budget maneuvering.
“It was hard to sit through that session,” Short said.
Some budget add-ons involve studies with gubernatorial oversight, and they don’t have “the same level of guidance” as they would have if they’d been under legislative direction, Short said. “They’re studying things people don’t want.”
“There’s more being spent on the studies than on veterans,” said Maycumber.
On the topic of veterans, Maycumber said she was pleased her veterans service officer bill passed. It will expand the service officer program statewide.
Despite their dissatisfaction with the budget, which includes tax increases, and Democrats in general, there were some successes during the session, Short and Maycumber said.
Short noted that two of Kretz’s bills concerning wildfire management passed, as did a wolf-related bill that includes a review to see if the gray wolf should be removed from state endangered species status.
“He worked really hard” on the bill, she said.
Short and Maycumber noted that all three of the 7th District’s legislators have senior leadership positions, which give them access to many upper-level meetings and a certain amount of clout.
Short said she continues to work on a pharmacy bill that would increase oversight of benefit managers. While she said she hates imposing more regulations, benefit managers need it.
Benefit managers are intermediaries between insurance companies and pharmacies, and are the ones who say whether a patient actually will get a benefit in his or her insurance plan.
