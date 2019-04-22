OLYMPIA – Individuals will no longer be sentenced automatically to life in prison based on a conviction of second-degree robbery under the state’s “three strikes” law.
In 1993, Washington passed the nation’s first “three strikes” law, which removed judicial discretion in sentencing for the third conviction of certain criminal offenses, regardless of circumstances. Eight years later, the Washington Sentencing Guidelines Commission recommended removing second-degree robbery from the list of offenses resulting in life without the possibility of release.
Legislation removing that crime from that list has been introduced in every legislative session since.
“During the ‘tough on crime’ era, our justice system became excessively punitive and we have filled our prisons on the misguided belief that harsh punishment is an effective deterrent to criminal activity,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jeannie Darneille, D-Tacoma. “The ‘three strikes’ initiative promised to put away the ‘worst of the worst,’ but instead deepened the inequities in our corrections system.
“The resulting mass incarceration disproportionately impacted and severely damaged communities of color. Today, with this legislation, we continue the work of reorienting our system toward its fundamental intent: Justice.”
Approximately 40 percent of the three strikes sentences in Washington are imposed on black people, despite them making up only 4 percent of the state’s population, said Darneille.
Senate Bill 5288 passed out of the House last week and earlier passed the Senate. It now heads to the governor for signature.
