OLYMPIA - Washington could get an official state dinosaur, clam and microanimal if separate bills pass the Legislature.
Substitute House Bill 2155, would recognize Suciasaurus rex as the official state dinosaur. Part of a left femur of the therapod was discovered in May 2012 at Sucia Island State Park in the San Juan Islands.
Therapods were bipedal, carnivorous dinosaurs that include Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor.
“While scientists are unsure exactly what type of therapod the fossil belongs to, evidence suggests it may be a species similar to Daspletosaurus,” said the bill. “The dinosaur has been nicknamed Suciasaurus rex.
And, like many people who now live in Washington, Suciasaurus may be a California transplant.
“Dinosaurs are not usually found in Washington because of its proximity to an active tectonic plate boundary and the high degree of human development,” said the bill.
“Some scientists believe the Suciasaurus rex lived somewhere between Baja California, Mexico, and northern California, and its fossil traveled to Washington along with a portion of western edge of North America that was displaced to British Columbia in the late Cretaceous period, but the fossil’s exact location of origin remains controversial.”
The bill had its first reading last March and was reintroduced Jan. 13. A public hearing was conducted Jan. 15 before the House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations; the committee sent a do-pass recommendation with the bill and referred it to the Rules Committee on Jan. 20.
A bill to designate the Pacific razor clam as the official state clam was pre-filed Dec. 30, 2019, and read for the first time Jan. 13.
It was referred to the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee, which conducted a hearing Jan. 24 and gave it a do-pass recommendation Jan. 31.
The bill would honor the Pacific razor clam, Siliqua patula, as the official clam.
It is “endemic to the Pacific Northwest, abundant on Washington’s sandy coastal beaches, and important part of the cultural identity of the state,” said the bill. “Armed with clam shovels and tubes, Washingtonians in recent years have harvested as many as eight million clams annually.”
The clam, with a golden, oblong shell, “is meaty and makes for premier table fare and a healthy, organic, wild food source,” said the bill, which also touted the clam’s importance to Native Americans as subsistence food and other residents for its recreational and commercial qualities.
“Unlike other Northwest clam species, razor clams are very mobile, with a powerful foot, providing a sporting chase,” said the bill.
A companion bill, House Bill 2061, is pending in the House of Representatives.
The House version is getting some push-back from supporters of the geoduck. A change.org petition is online for people who think the giant mollusk should be honored instead of the Pacific razor clam.
Another bill, House Bill 2747, is pending before the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee to honor the tardigrade as the state microanimal.
A tardigrade, or slow stepper, is sometimes called the water bear or moss piglet. According to the bill, it is among the most resilient animals alive, having survived the last five mass extinctions.
“A native of Washington state that is found in every county and habitat, the tardigrade lives in mosses, lichens, marine and freshwater sediments, soil, seawater, fresh water, glaciers, hot springs, deserts and rain forests,” said the proposal.
The animals eat plant cells and microorganisms, such as crop-destroying nematodes, and help clean soil and water, said the proposal. It can withstand temperature and condition extremes, and scientists are studying it for new methods of adapting to climate change and ways to prevent radiation damage from cancer treatments.
“Tardigrades may also be the first colonists on the Moon since they crash-landed there in … 2019,” according to the proposal. A capsule containing tardigrades in a cryptobiotic state may have survived for a while on the Moon after an Israeli lunar lander crashed.
If the bill passes, the Legislature would find that the tardigrade’s “extreme achievements warrant its recognition as the state microanimal.”
The bill had a public hearing Jan. 29 and is scheduled for executive session consideration today, Feb. 5, in the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee.
