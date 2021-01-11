OKANOGAN — A man found guilty last month of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation was sentenced Jan. 8 to 17 years in prison.
Philip Nolan Lester, 39, was sentenced by Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry Rawson to 205 months in prison. Lester was convicted by a jury Dec. 3, 2020.
Lester was found guilty in September 2016 and sentenced to 200 months to life. But the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 in June 2018 disagreed wit h some of the trial court’s preliminary evidentiary rulings and remanded the case for a new trial.
Chief Criminal Deputy David Stevens prosecuted the 2020 case.
“The range on this offense was 162 to 216 months with a presumptive sentence of 189 months,” said Stevens. “We are pleased that Judge Rawson found several factors, such as a total lack of remorse, warrant a harsher sentence than the presumptive sentence and sentenced him to 17 years.”
Stevens acknowledged Deputy Prosecutor Felecia Chandler, retired Detective Deborah Behymer and former Deputy Matthew Stewart for their work on the case, and Victim/Witness Advocate Stacie Nicholson for assisting with witnesses and going “to great lengths” to assure the victim’s rights were respected.
Prosecuting Attorney Arian Noma said every trial is a strain on his office because of budget and personnel vacancies.
A report by Behymer, filed with the original charging documents as a probable cause statement, said the victim’s mother reported a child abuse incident Dec. 31, 2014. Another deputy took the initial report, and Behymer and state Child Protective Services followed up.
The child, then age 4, was interviewed about the incident and used play clay to show interviewers what Lester’s body part looked like, and also pointed to body parts on drawings geared toward preschoolers, court documents said.
The incident allegedly took place about a week before Christmas 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.