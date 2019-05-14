OKANOGAN - The city has assigned four levee easements to Okanogan County to simplify maintenance and management of future repairs.
Last year and the year before, an area on North Second Avenue near the Okanogan County Historical Museum was impact by flooding; damage to the dike was repaired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps has since entered into a management agreement with the county for maintenance of that section of the levee since most of the property is outside the city.
Corps officials asked that the city transfer the four perpetual easements within the city limits to the county to simplify management through a two-party agreement.
The city council, during its May 7 meeting, authorized the assignment for consideration of $1 each. Grantors of the easements are the Okanogan Eagles, historical society and individuals Eliassen and Olson.
In other business, the council:
-Heard a report from Dennis Rabidou about the Okanogan County Juvenile Department.
-Heard a presentation from Mike Worden, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office chief of special operations/communications, about the proposed county-wide sales tax increase to support upgrades of the county’s radio communications system.
-Approved a change order for the water system improvement system project to add pollution liability insurance coverage. The maximum cost would be $8,000. The change adds coverage for third-party injury and property damage claims as a result of pollution conditions that might arise from the contractor’s operations and completed operations.
-Learned an informational open house about drought conditions was set for May 10 at the Okanogan County Public Utility District office.
