OKANOGAN – Damaged areas of the sewage treatment plant flood control levee will be repaired under an agreement between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
During its March 5 meeting, the city council agreed to work with the Corps to repair damaged portions of the levee totaling around 1,750 linear feet.
Rehabilitation effort costs are estimated at $650,000, with the city kicking in an estimated $130,000, according to the agreement.
The agreement with approved on a 6-0 vote, with Councilwoman Patricia Stanton absent.
In other business, the council:
-Learned seasonal jobs have been posted.
-Approved an interlocal agreement with the Okanogan Conservation District for a community chipping program. The test program would implement the federal Environmental Protection Agency community chipping program and reduce yard waste burning by chipping residential woody debris.
Chipping would take place between March 18 and June 30. The conservation district will pay the city $100 per hour for equipment and personnel to operate a chipper, with the maximum set at $2,000, according to the agreement.
-Agreed to seek a grant from the Washington Office of the Secretary of State for records management improvements. The city wants to remove multi-sized wood shelving and install metal shelving in the basement vault.
“The metal shelving would allow the city to keep records off the floor to protect them from flooding, provide uniform space for filing boxes, eliminate sagging shelves that could lead to shelf failure and eliminate the need to stack boxes of records by providing uniform shelving,” said the proposal.
Records would be easier to locate and retrieve.
-Heard a presentation from Okanogan High School student Madeline Luther, who won the state Poetry Out Loud championship the previous Saturday.
She will represent Washington at the national finals in May in Washington, D.C.
She recited one of her three poems, “Chorus Sacerdotum,” by Baron Brooke Fulke Greville, for the council.
