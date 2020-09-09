WENATCHEE – NCW Libraries is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Latinx authors, illustrators and creators will be recognized through a series of blog posts, social media content, book recommendations, take-home craft kits and more.
Originally established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week, the cultural celebration was expanded to a 30-day period by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.
The celebration’s start coincides with the independence day of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence in September.
More information is at www.ncwlibraries.org.
