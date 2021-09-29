OMAK – Officials with the Omak Public Library have asked the city about putting a book and media drop box in front of the library on Ash Street.
Branch Librarian Alyssa Collins and Area Supervisor Melissa Little logged in to the Omak City Council’s Sept. 20 Zoom meeting to make the request. Collins said there are concerns about the existing drop box on the First Avenue side of the building.
She was referred to Building Official Tyler Wells to work with the public works department.
Collins said the library has been busy, with a lot of teenagers coming in. Library staff is working hard to say abreast of pandemic restrictions and ensure they are implemented.
Library house will be changing, with Sunday hours eliminated but Friday and Saturday hours extended.
The library offers online resources, which were beneficial to the community during COVID shutdowns, Little said.
Collins said she plans to do more outreach now that the library is fully staffed.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Loretta Houston resigned from the Omak Library Board and Sheila Harrison left the Omak Planning Commission. Volunteers are sought to fill the vacancies.
-Approved a consulting agreement with J-U-B Engineering for airport services.
-Agreed to write off more than $100,000 in uncollectable municipal court receivables. The debts, for infractions from 2001-2009, were sent to collection but still could not be retrieved, said Judge Dave Ebenger.
-Had a first reading on amendments to the 2021 budget. Amendments deal with the police department revenue for a fire truck grant, street fund, hotel-motel fund, capital improvements and airport fuel.
-Approved use of the East Side Park dance pavilion for the Washington State Nashville Country Stars reunion shows Oct. 9. A country performance is planned at noon and a rock and roll show at 2:30 p.m.
The organization had planned the show for the Omak Performing Arts Center, but the Omak School District has closed the center to outside users because of COVID-19 concerns.
Admission will be charged for the shows. The city offered the group $500 in hotel-motel tax funds for advertising.
-Learned the clerk’s proposed budget will be available Sept. 29. After that, department heads will meet with Mayor Cindy Gagne. The first council budget workshop will be Oct. 25 and a second will be Nov. 8.
