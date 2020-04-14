WENATCHEE – New online features are being offered by the North Central Regional Library System while branch libraries are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The library system serves Okanogan, Ferry, Douglas, Chelan and Grant counties.
New and expanded services include:
-A new eCard for people who live in north central Washington but can’t go to a library to get a physical library card. The eCard grants access to the system’s online resources, including e-books, audiobooks, digital magazines, streaming services for TV shows, movies, music, language learning sites, digital access to newspapers including the New York Times and Seattle Times.
-Increased numbers of e-books, e-audiobooks, music and movies that can be borrowed or streamed at one time.
-Designated times when people can either live-chat online or call library staff to get answers to questions and help using online resources. Live-chat for general questions is available from 9-11 a.m. weekdays at ncrl.org and phone support for online resources from 1-3 p.m. weekdays at 509-888-8155.
-Sharing story time videos, DIY STEM projects, readers advisory, health and wellness information, homeschool ideas, and other online resources on social media and the website.
“We are absolutely committed to continuing to support our communities, even with our facilities closed to the public,” said Executive Director Barbara Walters. “Our digital resources are always available, and we are continuing to expand these services and make them easier to access for everyone.”
People can sign up for the eCard and find online resources at www.ncrl.org, and check out videos and other information on the North Central Regional Library Facebook and Instagram sites. New content is posted daily.
Library staff members are working from their homes to create new digital content. For example, bilingual outreach and children’s services staff are making story time videos, and STEM librarians are posting ideas for projects that can be done with items found around the home.
Information is being posted on how to keep a book club active, how-to videos for navigating online resources, weekly tips and resources, and ideas for engaging teens.
“I am so impressed with the dedication, creativity and hard work that our library staff has been demonstrating in service to our communities under these difficult and rapidly-changing circumstances,” Walters said. “If it can be done, it’s being planned and being done.”
