WINTHROP — The new Winthrop Public Library building has hit a snag in funding for rooftop solar panels.
The building is under construction and scheduled to open in June.
One criterion for solar panel grant funding is that the recipient building must have a one-year history of electrical bills to qualify. Since the building is new, there aren’t any electrical bills to provide for the grant application.
Mayor Sally Ranzau assured the town council during its March 2 meeting that the snag won’t delay opening, set for June 11. Holes have been cut and necessary electrical wires run for the panels, ensuring that no major construction will be needed once the panels arrive.
In other business, the council:
Renewed Ranzau as proxy to sign for the city’s three shares during the Foghorn Ditch at the company’s annual meeting.
Appointed Jean Bodeau to the Methow Watershed Council.
Approval David Ebenger’s salary as municipal court judge. His salary is set at $675 per calendar month, along with a $200 yearly reimbursement for travel, supplies and other related work expenditures.
